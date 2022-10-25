West Hollywood, CA

Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In Chicago

Siloam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AW1rg_0iixObjl00
Sasha and Malia Obama Take West HollywoodEdit image via Grosby Group shared on Gyrlversion

Sasha and Malia Obama hit the streets over the week, enjoying West Hollywood. Malia even took some time to smell the flowers. The two sisters hung out in boho styles, replicating the early 2000's.

Older sister Malia wore black combat boots and a green mid-thigh dress. Meanwhile, University of Southern California student, and the youngest daughter of Michelle and Barack Obama, Sasha Obama wore a patterned skirt over a pair of pants, along with a red shirt and black jacket. Additionally, dressing up the look, the 21-year-old sported a chocker and what appeared as a pendant necklace.

While the two Obama sister hung out in the West Hollywood streets, their parents Barack and Michelle Obama flew by to Chicago for early voting on Monday.

"Michelle and I voted early today. Now it's your turn," Barack wrote in a tweet alongside the photo. "Check your voter registration or update it at iwillvote.com, then make a plan to vote early or on Election Day. Because every vote matters."

Furthermore, Malia Obama took another day to shop for flowers at Trader Joes. some speculated she shopped for her boyfriend but that has not been confirmed. During Malia's trip she wore light blue jean shorts, a tank, and green sweater.

Both sisters, Sasha and Malia seem to be taking up as much opportunity in California as they can. Malia has been catching the bulk of the dating rumors as she's appeared alongside several men due to her career as a writer. But the rumors don't seem to get to her as she continues to grind hard for her future. Sasha has maintained the majority of her appearances lately on campus at USC. Living the young adult life both women have also been spotted paying for gas like many on the move Americans.

Follow me on social media to send tips: Instagram @siloam_Official Facebook Siloam Lackey Twitter Siloam Lackey

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sasha Obama# Malia Obama# Sasha and Malia Obama# Barack Obama# Michelle Obama

Comments / 52

Published by

Siloam Lackey has been writing and producing for Gyrlversion and Gyrl TV for over 3 years covering Celebrity, Breaking, Fashion, Music, and Financial News

Chicago, IL
453 followers

More from Siloam

Rihanna Lift Me Up Makes Spotify History Forecasting Black Panther 2

Rihanna Lift Me Up ScreenshotRihanna Lift Me Up YouTube. Rihanna, Lift Me Up, gets the highest lift in soundtrack singles on Spotify history. According to reports within 24 hours the song hit 7.6 million streams.

Read full story

Online ADHD Testing Is Available, Full Details on How to Get Help

Online ADHD testingSafe Haven Behavioral Health and Wellness. Online ADHD testing is likely not something you would have heard of 5 years ago. But with so many groundbreaking advancements, it makes sense for ADHD testing options online to join the dynamic new options.

Read full story

Barbie Pink Fashion Trends This Fall On The Red Carpet

There are few colors trending this fall and what some may call hot pink, we call Barbie pink, and it's being fashioned all over red carpets. Almost an entire row of women sported the color during the Turkish Vogue fashion runway.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School Shooting

Alexzandria Bell EditMom Keisha Acres Facebook Screenshot. 15-year-old student Alexzandria Bell was gifted, and inspiring, but lost her life due to the senseless St. Louis school shooting.

Read full story
12 comments

New Details Of A New Show Emerge After Leslie Jordan Passed Away

Sadly, the 67-year-old comedian Leslie Jordan passed away after a car crash in Hollywood, but the man who made us all laugh during the pandemic had more entertainment on its way to us.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen Bey

Kendra G Smiles With Beyonce | Photo taken by Blue IvyKendra G media. Everyone has the possibility of a clapback, but it's the Kendra G clap back standing next to Beyonce during the Wearable art Gala that makes it the clap back of the weekend.

Read full story
4 comments

Everything Needed About the Tina Turner Barbie doll

Tina Turner Barbie DollBarbie Mattel Screenshot with original edit. Mattel just announced the new Tina turner Barbie Doll, honoring her number 1 hit song, "What's Love got To Do With It".

Read full story

Trump Fan Throws Beer At Comedian Ariel Elias, Sherri Shepherd Shows Her Response To Hecklers

Trump Supporter Throws Beer At Comedian Ariel Elias Sherri Shepherd Shares Her ResponseGyrlversion / Ariel Elias Twitter edit. After a trump supporter heckled @ariel_comedy during a stand-up show, other comedians shared their experience including @sherrishowtv.

Read full story
291 comments

People Are Buzzing About Ed Sheeran Dancing in The New Music Video Called Groundwork

Ed Sheeran DancingYouTube Video Screenshot via Gyrlversion. A recent new music video has people buzzing about Ed Sheeran dancing. The 31-year-old recently collaborated with Big Narstie and Papoose for the release of "Groundwork". The music video dropped over the summer. Additionally, gaining more than a million views on YouTube.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy