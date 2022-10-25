Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In Chicago

Sasha and Malia Obama Take West Hollywood Edit image via Grosby Group shared on Gyrlversion

Sasha and Malia Obama hit the streets over the week, enjoying West Hollywood. Malia even took some time to smell the flowers. The two sisters hung out in boho styles, replicating the early 2000's.

Older sister Malia wore black combat boots and a green mid-thigh dress. Meanwhile, University of Southern California student, and the youngest daughter of Michelle and Barack Obama, Sasha Obama wore a patterned skirt over a pair of pants, along with a red shirt and black jacket. Additionally, dressing up the look, the 21-year-old sported a chocker and what appeared as a pendant necklace.

While the two Obama sister hung out in the West Hollywood streets, their parents Barack and Michelle Obama flew by to Chicago for early voting on Monday.

"Michelle and I voted early today. Now it's your turn," Barack wrote in a tweet alongside the photo. "Check your voter registration or update it at iwillvote.com, then make a plan to vote early or on Election Day. Because every vote matters."

Furthermore, Malia Obama took another day to shop for flowers at Trader Joes. some speculated she shopped for her boyfriend but that has not been confirmed. During Malia's trip she wore light blue jean shorts, a tank, and green sweater.

Both sisters, Sasha and Malia seem to be taking up as much opportunity in California as they can. Malia has been catching the bulk of the dating rumors as she's appeared alongside several men due to her career as a writer. But the rumors don't seem to get to her as she continues to grind hard for her future. Sasha has maintained the majority of her appearances lately on campus at USC. Living the young adult life both women have also been spotted paying for gas like many on the move Americans.

Follow me on social media to send tips: Instagram @siloam_Official Facebook Siloam Lackey Twitter Siloam Lackey