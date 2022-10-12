People Are Buzzing About Ed Sheeran Dancing in The New Music Video Called Groundwork

Ed Sheeran Dancing YouTube Video Screenshot via Gyrlversion

A recent new music video has people buzzing about Ed Sheeran dancing. The 31-year-old recently collaborated with Big Narstie and Papoose for the release of "Groundwork". The music video dropped over the summer. Additionally, gaining more than a million views on YouTube.

Although, many viewed the music video a month ago, most of them viewed it because of the song. But a recent Tik Tok account named Durragorilla captured the moment of Ed Sheeran dancing during the filming. In the caption the Tik Tok account said, Ed Sheeran has no business dancing like this.

From the looks of the video Ed Sheeran was intrigued by a lot. Recordings even show the "Castle on The Hill" artist mesmerizing over Big Narstie's chain.

So how did Ed Sheeran link up with Papoose and Big Narstie? As half of the story was told,

“I first discovered Papoose’s music and I’ve got a bit star-struck when I just met him and it’s an absolute pleasure,” Ed Sheeran said during a clip. “I think your wordplay is fantastic and phenomenal and it’s an absolute pleasure to meet you. Everyone knows you’ve got fantastic wordplay. Everyone does.”

Papoose wrote in the caption: “Honored to find out @teddysphotos is a fan/supporter of my music. He’s extremely talented. But was still humble enough to approach me. And show his appreciation, for what I do. Much respect. #thoughtockiniwasgonnastopchallenge #october out now. Peace to the @nyknicks @dave_huie.”

Check out the behind-the-scenes moments below, as well as the original video.

Let us know if you enjoy Ed Sheeran dancing in this way.