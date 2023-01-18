Southwest Airlines Gearing Up for First-Ever Pilot Strike

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) is taking a historic step towards a strike, as members look to put pressure on the company following the December holiday travel meltdown. Fox 4 reports the union has called for a vote on a strike beginning in May, giving passengers enough time to book alternate travel plans for the spring and summer. The union has been in contract negotiations with Southwest Airlines for three years and has been in dispute with the company over scheduling rules.

The decision to hold a strike vote comes after the Dallas-based airline had to cancel nearly 17,000 flights in late December due to scheduling system failures caused by a major winter storm. "Something has to be done to address what our customers are going through and what our pilots do every day," Casey Murray, the President of SWAPA told Fox 4.

Fox 4 says this is not the first time that Southwest pilots have protested working conditions, but it would be the first time the union has ever held a vote to authorize a strike. The union represents more than 10,000 pilots.

A strike would have a significant impact on Southwest's operations, as well as its reputation, as it would be the first strike in the company's history. The airline and the union will likely work to come to an agreement before May, but if a strike vote is authorized, it would put pressure on Southwest to make significant changes to its scheduling rules and to address the concerns of its pilots.

