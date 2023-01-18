Trump Makes a Comeback: Campaign Petitions Facebook to Unblock Account After Two-Year Ban

Mounting a comeback for the White House, Donald Trump is looking to regain control over his powerful social media accounts. Photo by Alex Haney on Unsplash

Donald Trump's campaign is petitioning Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to unblock his account there, which was locked in response to the US Capitol riot two years ago. Bloomberg reports that in a letter to Meta, Trump's campaign said, "we believe that the ban on President Trump’s account on Facebook has dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse."

A Meta spokesperson told Yahoo the company will announce a decision in the coming weeks. Facebook instituted a limited ban on Trump that would come up for review after two years, starting on January 7th of this year. Twitter, on the other hand, planned a permanent ban. However, the new owner Elon Musk reinstated Trump's account on November 19th and criticized the company's previous leadership for the ban.

Donald Trump's campaign is making a push to regain control of his powerful social media accounts, with a focus on Facebook. In a letter to Meta, Facebook's parent company, Trump's campaign formally requested the unblocking of his account, which was locked in response to the U.S. Capitol riot two years ago. The campaign did not threaten a lawsuit, but instead emphasized the importance of free speech and requested a meeting to discuss Trump's prompt reinstatement to the platform.

In the letter, Trump's campaign stated, "we believe that the ban on President Trump’s account on Facebook has dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse." They also argued that while they understand the reasoning behind the ban, it has now been two years since the Capitol riot and the ban is no longer necessary. The campaign also pointed out that social media is a crucial tool for political communication and that Trump's account was a major source of information for his supporters.

The ban on Trump's social media accounts was implemented on January 7th, 2021, a day after the Capitol riot. Facebook instituted a limited ban on Trump that would come up for review after two years, while Twitter planned a permanent ban.

Some sources close to Trump believed that he would threaten a lawsuit against Facebook, but the campaign has chosen to focus on petitioning the company instead. This could indicate that the campaign recognizes the legal challenges that would come with suing a private company over a ban on a social media account.

The campaign's decision to focus on petitioning Facebook could also be a strategic move, as it allows them to emphasize the importance of free speech and how the ban has affected public discourse. By appealing to Meta's sense of responsibility to protect free speech, the campaign hopes to gain a more favorable decision.

The campaign has also said that they will consider working with House Republicans who control the lower chamber of Congress to advocate on Trump's behalf and pressure Meta. This could be a reference to Section 230 of the federal law, which affects social media companies and has been a contentious issue in recent years.

Yahoo reports Trump's plans to expand his social media footprint also speak to the limits of Truth Social, the social media platform he founded after the ban. Despite having slightly more than 4.8 million followers on the platform, it is a small fraction of his 88 million followers on Twitter and 34 million followers on Facebook.