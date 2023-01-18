Frisco Residents Debate Pros and Cons of Universal Studios Theme Park

Several Frisco residents expressed concerns Tuesday night over the proposed Universal Studios theme park, including questions over crime. Photo by Aditya Vyas on Unsplash

Despite the reassurances from Mayor Cheney, some residents still had concerns about the proposed Universal Studios theme park. WFAA reports that one resident raised concerns over the park's impact on property values in the area, stating that they were worried that the park would bring a "negative perception" to the community. Cheney acknowledged this concern and stated that the council would be working closely with Universal to address any potential issues related to property values.

Another resident raised concerns about the park's potential impact on local businesses. They were worried that the park would draw customers away from small, locally-owned businesses in the area and that the park would not provide any significant economic benefits for the community. WFAA reports Cheney responded by stating that the council would be working closely with local businesses to ensure that they are not negatively impacted by the park. He also stated that the park is expected to bring significant economic benefits to the community, including new jobs and increased tourism.

Despite these concerns, many residents expressed support for the proposed park. They stated that they believed the park would be a great addition to the community and that it would provide a fun and exciting destination for families. They also noted that the park would likely bring increased tourism to the area and that this could be a major boost for local businesses.

Overall, it seems that while some residents have concerns about the proposed Universal Studios theme park, many others are excited about the prospect of having such a high-profile attraction in their community. WFAA reports that the Frisco council has stated that they will be working closely with residents and with Universal to address any concerns and to ensure that the park is a positive addition to the community.

It is important to note that, these are just initial concerns raised by some of the residents and it is not clear whether these concerns will be addressed or not. The council will take these concerns into consideration, however, it is worth mentioning that there is not yet any official statement from the council on how these concerns will be addressed.