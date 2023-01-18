Man Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison for Killing Fort Worth Police Officer Garrett Hull in Undercover Operation

A man convicted of killing a Fort Worth police officer received a 60-year prison sentence. Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Fort Worth Police Officer Garrett Hull was a dedicated and respected member of the community, known for his tireless efforts to keep the city safe. Fox 4 reports that on September 14, 2018, Officer Hull was on an undercover operation in the city's Stop Six neighborhood, working to identify and apprehend a group of individuals who had been committing robberies at Latino bars. While on the operation, Officer Hull and his team confronted the suspects, who opened fire on the officers. Officer Hull was tragically shot and killed in the exchange of gunfire.

The incident was a significant loss for the Fort Worth Police Department and the community as a whole. Officer Hull's death was a stark reminder of the dangers faced by law enforcement officers on a daily basis and the sacrifices they make to keep the public safe.

Fox 4 reports that following the incident, a thorough investigation was conducted, which led to the arrest of Samuel Mayfield and Timothy Huff. Mayfield pleaded guilty to the murder of Officer Hull and was sentenced to 60 years in prison. Huff was also convicted of murder and received a life sentence without the possibility of parole. A third individual involved in the incident died during the shootout.

The Fort Worth Police Department and the community continue to mourn the loss of Officer Hull, but his sacrifice will not be forgotten. His death serves as a reminder of the bravery and selflessness of the men and women in law enforcement, who put their lives on the line to protect others. The sentence handed down to Mayfield serves as a form of justice for the Hull family and a reminder that those who harm the protectors of our communities will be held accountable for their actions.