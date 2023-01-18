Dozens of Students and Parents Show Support for Suspended Coach at Rockwall ISD Board Meeting

Students and parents attended Rockwall ISD's board meeting to express their support for a coach suspended over "dangerous workout." Photo by Antenna on Unsplash

Dozens of students and parents from Rockwall Independent School District (ISD) attended a board meeting to express their support for a coach who was suspended due to concerns over a potentially dangerous workout. Fox 4 reports the group wore matching shirts that read "Keep Harrell" in support of Rockwall-Heath Head Football Coach John Harrell. Harrell was suspended last week after a workout sent several players to the hospital. Child Protective Services and the district are currently investigating the incident. Some parents and players defended Harrell, saying he was like a father figure to many of the boys and that he had their best interests in mind. They believe that the workout was not dangerous and that the coach should not be held responsible for what happened

On the other hand, parents of hospitalized students say their kids were pushed too far and that the workout was indeed dangerous. They reported that their children showed symptoms of rhabdomyolysis, a dangerous medical condition where muscle tissue breaks down too fast. One parent said that their child was in the hospital for seven days and was unable to lift his arms or even brush his teeth. They also stated that they have spoken to military folks that they haven't done that level of workout and that the coach should be held accountable.

Fox 4 reports the school board did not take any action on the investigation at the meeting. They urged the community to let the investigation play out before determining consequences. They also stated that their hearts and prayers go out to all the children, parents, and faculty involved. On Monday, it was reported that Child Protective Services had opened an investigation into the incident, separate from the district's investigation. The district also said in a statement that the investigation will take time and that they are asking the community to be patient and not jump to conclusions before the investigation is complete.