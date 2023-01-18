Dak Prescott Shines as Cowboys Dominate Buccaneers in NFC Wild-Card Showdown

Dak Prescott outplayed Tom Brady, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory. Photo by Pedro Mexicano on Unsplash

The Dallas Cowboys' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a team effort, with the defense also playing a crucial role in the victory. Fox 4 reports they held the Buccaneers to just 14 points, intercepted Tom Brady twice, and sacked him three times. The Cowboys' defense also limited the Buccaneers' running game, holding them to just 51 yards on the ground.

On the offensive side, in addition to Prescott's impressive performance, wide receiver Amari Cooper had a standout game, catching six passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. Running back Ezekiel Elliott also contributed, running for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Fox 4 reports it was a historic win for the Cowboys, who had not won a playoff game on the road in 30 years. The last time they won a playoff game on the road was in the 1993 NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. This win also marks the first time the Cowboys have defeated Tom Brady in his career.

The Cowboys now move on to the NFC divisional round to face the San Francisco 49ers, who they have not played this season. The 49ers finished the regular season with a 6-10 record, but are a tough team to beat at home, where they have only lost one game this season. The Cowboys will need to continue to play at a high level to come away with a win and advance to the NFC Championship game.

As for the Buccaneers, their season ends with much speculation about the future of their quarterback, Tom Brady. Fox 4 reports the seven-time Super Bowl champion will be a free agent this winter and there is much speculation about whether or not he will return to the Buccaneers or if he will retire.