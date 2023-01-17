Southwest Airlines compensates customers, invests over $1 billion after system malfunction

Southwest Airlines said most travelers who were affected by the cancellations have gotten their refunds. Photo by Miguel Ángel Sanz on Unsplash

Southwest Airlines has been working to compensate customers affected by the system malfunction that occurred last month. Fox 4 says the CEO of the Dallas-based carrier reported that 90% of travelers have gotten their money back and the remaining 10% should get their refund in the next few days. The company also stated that 99% of bags have been returned to passengers, with the remaining 1% having no tags on them. This is a significant improvement from the operational meltdown caused by a winter storm which resulted in nearly 17,000 canceled flights over the busy holiday weekend.

Fox 4 reports that in response to the incident, Southwest Airlines said it plans to spend more than a billion dollars to upgrade systems that were blamed for making the problems worse. The company acknowledged that their technology was outdated and that it left them vulnerable during the bad weather. The airline is committed to investing in new systems and technology to ensure that such an incident does not happen again in the future.

However, the carrier still must answer to shareholders about what went wrong. Last week, shareholders filed a lawsuit against the carrier, claiming it downplayed and failed to disclose issues about outdated technology that left it vulnerable during the bad weather. The complaint called Southwest’s crew scheduling technology ineffective and argued the issues caused the company’s stock to fall by more than 12%.

Fox 4 reports that while other carriers bounced back from the Christmas winter storm, it took Southwest eight days to recover. The company has taken steps to improve its systems, but it must also take responsibility for the mistakes of the past and work to regain the trust of its customers and shareholders.