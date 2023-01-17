Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher Misses Four Extra Points in Wildcard Game

Brett Maher missed his first four extra-point attempts in the wildcard playoff matchup between the Cowboys and Bucs. Photo by Pedro Mexicano on Unsplash

The Dallas Cowboys' kicker, Brett Maher, had a rough game in their wildcard playoff matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, missing his first four extra-point attempts. Mercifully, he made his fifth attempt, but his performance was still a cause for concern for the Cowboys' fanbase.

WFAA reports in the first half of the game alone, he shanked his first two attempts to the right of the uprights. Then, he pulled his third attempt to the left. And finally, in the third quarter, he doinked his fourth XP kick off the top of right upright. According to StatMuse, nine other kickers in NFL history can claim missing three PATS in a game, but Maher is the first to miss four.

This performance was even more remarkable when considering that he had only missed six extra point kicks in 134 attempts throughout his four-year career. He missed five consecutive extra point attempts over a two-week span, and this poor performance led to him receiving some choice Twitter roasts and groans from fans at the Cowboys' official watch party.

WFAA says one of the main reasons for Maher's struggles is the pressure and expectations placed on him. The Cowboys are a team that is expected to make it deep into the playoffs every year, and with that comes a lot of pressure to perform. Kickers are often the unsung heroes of the team, and when they don't perform well, it can have a major impact on the game. Maher's struggles in the wildcard game were a reminder of how important a kicker can be to a team's success.

The good news for Maher and the Cowboys is that his poor performance did not prove a problem for the team, whose offense burst out the gates to a robust early lead over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers despite his miscues. And, in the end, the Cowboys won the game 31-14.

Plus, if nothing else, Maher still has his team behind him. In his press conference after the game, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said the team will continue to move forward in the playoffs with Maher as its kicker, and that the roster wouldn't see any rash changes made due to his recent struggles.

WFAA says Maher will now have to put this game behind him and focus on the next one, as the Cowboys head into the Divisional Round of the playoffs. He will need to work on his technique and mental approach, and hopefully, he will be able to bounce back and perform well in the next game. With the pressure and expectations that come with being a kicker for a team like the Cowboys, Maher will need to stay focused and be ready for whatever comes his way. The Cowboys will be counting on him to come through in the clutch, and Maher will need to deliver if the team hopes to make it to the Super Bowl.