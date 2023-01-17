Investigation Launched into Excessive Workout that Hospitalized Rockwall Heath High School Football Players

CPS is now looking into a high school football workout that sent several Rockwall Heath High School players to the hospital. Photo by Accuray on Unsplash

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has announced that it is investigating an incident in which multiple Rockwall Heath High School football players were hospitalized after being subjected to an excessive workout. Fox 4 reports parents of the hospitalized players have spoken out, calling for accountability and describing the workout as excessively demanding.

The incident occurred on January 6th, when the football team was ordered to do 400 pushups and allegedly had to start over if anyone stopped. Several players were subsequently hospitalized for rhabdomyolysis, a condition where muscle tissue breaks down too quickly. The school has launched an independent investigation and placed head football coach John Harrell on leave. Child Protective Services is also investigating.

The parents of the hospitalized students are calling for accountability and have described the workout as excessively demanding. Dr. Osehotue Okojie, whose son is a sophomore at Rockwall Heath, told Fox 4 that her son started showing symptoms of rhabdomyolysis, a dangerous medical condition where muscle tissue breaks down too fast, about three days after the workout. She said her son "couldn't lift his arms, brush his teeth. He could not lift his hands to wash his face. He had swelling in his muscles". According to her and other parents, the football team was ordered to do 400 pushups and had to allegedly start over whenever someone stopped. This resulted in several players ending up in the hospital.

Both mothers said they felt the need to speak up after seeing social media comments and watching other parents and students defend Coach Harrell. They said that they want their kids to have the support from the community, to be able to go back to school and be welcomed by their teammates. They also want to ensure that this kind of incident does not happen again in the future.

Fox 4 reports the coach has been with the football team since 2019 and was named head coach a year ago. The Rockwall ISD school district should take this incident seriously and take appropriate action to ensure that the safety and well-being of the students is not compromised in the future. It's also important for the school to be transparent with the parents and the community about the incident and the steps being taken to address it.