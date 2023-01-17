Defense Attorney on Evidence in Bryan Kohberger's Quadruple Murder Case

Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old suspect in the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students, may have a strong circumstantial case Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old suspect in the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students, may have a strong circumstantial case against him, but the evidence presented in the probable cause affidavit for his arrest can be attacked in court, according to his former defense attorney, Jason LaBar.who spoke to Fox 4. Kohberger, a Ph.D. student in criminology at Washington State University, is charged with murder and burglary in connection with the November 13th murders of the students in their home near campus.

LaBar, who represented Kohberger during his extradition from Pennsylvania to Idaho, described him as calm and educated during their discussions. He also stated that the suspect's parents understand the gravity of the situation and the loss the families of the victims are experiencing.

Fox 4 reports the probable cause affidavit, which was released after Kohberger's arrest and before his initial court appearance, places him at the scene of the crime through phone records and security camera footage of his vehicle around 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., when investigators believe the murders occurred. Additionally, the affidavit states that the button snap of a Ka-Bar knife sheath found at the scene contained a single male's DNA, which was later matched to items recovered from the trash near Kohberger's parents' home in Pennsylvania.

While LaBar acknowledged that the evidence is strong, he also pointed out that it is all circumstantial and that the individual pieces of evidence can be attacked in court. He also stated that he could not explain why Kohberger's DNA would be on the knife sheath found at the scene if he were not involved in the murders.

LaBar also said that Kohberger does not have any kind of "mental illness or disease or defect" that could impact his trial. The defense attorney also emphasized the importance of not being judged in a court of public opinion, and that Kohberger is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

The murders of the four students has left the university and local community in shock and mourning. The victims were identified as 18-year-old Makayla Mae Forni, 18-year-old Johnathon Adam D. Smith, 18-year-old Matthew Thomas Holden, and 18-year-old Taylor Marylyn Simmons. The university has offered counseling services to students and staff affected by the tragedy.

