Fort Worth Police Arrest 18-year-old Suspected in Multiple Armed Robberies, Thanks to Community Tips

Fort Worth police have arrested 18-year-old Donovin Copeland and his older brother Billy, following several tips from the public. Fox 4 reports Donovin is suspected of being involved in at least four armed robberies dating back to December, in which someone was shot at or pistol-whipped each time, and all of the victims' cars were stolen and later recovered in separate locations in Fort Worth. The most recent robbery was at the Valero gas station off Longhorn Road.

Donovin was arrested after a surveillance operation at an apartment on Vega Drive on the city's southwest side. Billy was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and harboring a fugitive. A handgun and rifle were also recovered from the apartment. Donovin now faces four counts of aggravated robbery.

The police department has thanked the community for coming forward with tips and information that helped lead to the arrest of the suspects. “The most beneficial tip was on Saturday morning. It was a reliable tip. We do want to thank our community,” said Buddy Calzada, with the Fort Worth Police Department.

This arrest brings a sense of relief to the community, especially to the employees at Sunny’s Market convenience store on North Main Street. It was at this store on January 2 that surveillance footage captured a gunman, believed to be Donovin Copeland, shooting and killing a small dog named Peanut behind the counter before holding the clerk at gunpoint. Donovin demanded cash and also took the victim’s vehicle.

“Donovin would have continued his crime spree until he was caught,” said Calzada. “He is one of the most dangerous and violent young men I’ve come across and I have been in robbery for 12 years,” Fort Worth PD Det. Brian Raynsford told Fox 4.

This arrest is a reminder of the importance of community involvement in preventing and solving crimes. The police department has urged the public to continue to come forward with any information they may have on any ongoing investigations. The department also urged everyone to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police immediately.