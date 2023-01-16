Ben Ferencz: The Last Surviving Nuremberg Prosecutor Who Dedicated His Life To Justice and Peace

The trials marked the first time in history that mass murderers were prosecuted for war crimes. Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash

Ben Ferencz’s life is truly remarkable. He is a man who dedicated his life to seeking justice for the victims of war crimes and genocide. He is a tireless advocate for peace and human rights, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

NBC 5 says Ferencz is the son of Hungarian Jews, who immigrated to the United States in 1920 and settled in New York City. He grew up in poverty in the rough and tumble neighborhood of Hell’s Kitchen, where his father worked as a janitor-turned-house painter. Despite the odds against him, Ferencz attended the City College of New York and earned a scholarship to Harvard Law School. After graduation, he enlisted in the Army and served in World War II, landing on the beaches of Normandy and fighting in the Battle of the Bulge.

With the allied forces closing in on the center of Nazi power in Berlin, Ferencz was transferred to a unit responsible for gathering evidence of war crimes. He traveled to multiple concentration camps, often within days and sometimes hours of their liberation. The scenes he witnessed would haunt him for the rest of his life.

Ferencz’s specific job was to secure the Nazis' detailed records before they were destroyed. He and his men collected thousands of documents at the camps and facilities in Berlin. These documents included detailed reports on the Einsatzgruppen, special SS units that roamed Nazi-occupied Europe and killed more than 1 million people.

NBC 5 says the Nuremberg trials marked the first time in history that mass murderers were prosecuted for war crimes. Ferencz secured convictions against 22 Nazi death squad commanders responsible for the murder of over 1 million Jews and others. He went on to play a crucial role in securing compensation for Holocaust survivors and in the creation of the International Criminal Court at The Hague.

Ferencz's life was not only about seeking justice for the victims of war crimes but also about promoting peace and human rights. He believes that “the first step to preventing war is the creation of effective international institutions,” and he has devoted his life to the establishment of such institutions. He advocated for the establishment of a permanent International Criminal Court, which was finally established in 2002.