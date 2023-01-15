Justin Roiland, Co-creator of 'Rick and Morty' Charged with Felony Domestic Violence, Court Case Ongoing

Justin Roiland, co-creator of the popular animated series Rick and Morty is facing felony domestic abuse charges. Photo by Anna Sullivan on Unsplash

Justin Roiland, co-creator of the popular animated series Rick and Morty, is facing legal troubles as a California court has charged him with felony domestic violence. According to Fox 4, Roiland was handed a criminal complaint in May 2020 for a felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and another felony count for false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, and/or deceit.

The alleged victim, who remains anonymous, has filed for a protective order and Roiland has been ordered to remain 100 feet from the alleged victim and refrain from contacting them in any way. The order is in effect until October 2023. Roiland pleaded not guilty to both charges in 2020 and his team did not respond for comment when approached by Fox 4. Adult Swim, the network that airs Rick and Morty, has not commented on the ongoing legal case.

The news of Justin Roiland's legal troubles has come as a shock to many fans of Rick and Morty, as the show has become a cultural phenomenon and Roiland is considered one of the most talented and innovative creators in the animation industry. The show's success has been attributed to the unique humor and storytelling of Roiland and his co-creator Dan Harmon.

It's important to note that the court case is still ongoing, and the details of the alleged incident are not yet known. It's also crucial to remember that everyone is innocent until proven guilty, and that Roiland has pleaded not guilty to the charges. However, domestic violence is a serious issue and should not be taken lightly. If the allegations are true, it's important that the alleged victim receives the support and justice they deserve.

Fox 4 says it's not clear how this ongoing case will affect the future of Rick and Morty. The show has already been renewed for multiple seasons and fans are eagerly waiting for the next installment, but in case of a conviction, it could potentially be very damaging for Roiland's career and reputation, as well as the show's future. Adult Swim has not yet commented on the situation, but it's likely that they will be closely monitoring the case as it develops.

It's important to note that the legal case is still ongoing and much of the evidence is being withheld ahead of Roiland's trial. The alleged victim's identity remains anonymous.