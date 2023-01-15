High School Football Coach Placed on Leave After Intense Workout Hospitalizes Student-Athletes

Several Texas high school students needed medical attention following an intense workout. Photo by Deon A. Webster on Unsplash

The head football coach at Rockwall-Heath High School in Texas was placed on leave after several student-athletes were hospitalized following an intense workout where they did nearly 400 pushups, according to Insider. John Harrell, the head coach, and campus athletic coordinator, was placed on administrative leave following the workout that took place on January 6th during an eighth-period athletic class.

Several parents, who spoke anonymously for fear of retaliation, said their children were forced to do between 300 and 400 pushups in an hour without water breaks. One parent said her son was later hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis, a muscle disorder that can cause kidney damage or failure in extreme cases. The school district is retaining an independent third party to investigate the event and has placed Coach Harrell on administrative leave while the investigation is pending.

Insider reports that the incident at Rockwall-Heath High School has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of student-athletes, and the role of coaches and school administrators in ensuring that proper protocols are in place to prevent such incidents from occurring. The intense workout that led to the hospitalization of several students is a stark reminder of the importance of proper training and conditioning, as well as the need for coaches to be aware of the potential risks and dangers associated with intense physical activity.

The decision to place Coach Harrell on administrative leave while the investigation is pending is a prudent one, as it allows the school district to thoroughly investigate the incident and determine whether any protocols or policies were violated. Additionally, it allows for the provision of support and assistance to the affected students and their families, as well as the opportunity for the school district to take any necessary steps to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.