Houston Resident Strikes Gold with $1 Million Win in Lottery, as Maine Resident Claims $1.35 Billion Jackpot

A ticket holder in Houston is waking up with some deeper pockets after matching five numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

The Mega Millions jackpot, which was worth $1.35 billion, was won in Maine by a lucky ticket holder. It's the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history, and it took three months and 25 straight drawings for the winning numbers to be drawn. WFAA reports the winning numbers for Jan. 13 were 30-43-45-46-61 and gold Mega Ball 14.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since September 2021, when the last grand prize winner was drawn. This was the fifth time the jackpot reached over a billion dollars, and it is the second-largest in the history of the game, behind the $1.5 billion prize won in 2018.

WFAA reports that to claim the full $1.35 billion, the winner would need to take the money in an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Most jackpot recipients prefer the reduced but quicker cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $724.6 million. The next grand prize drawing on Tuesday will drop to an estimated $20 million and a cash option of $10.7 million.

It's worth mentioning that Lotteries are a form of gambling and it's important to play responsibly, setting a budget and sticking to it, and never spend more than one can afford to lose. Lotteries should never be seen as a way of getting rich quickly or a solution to financial problems.

Despite the odds of winning the jackpot being incredibly low, many people enjoy the excitement of playing the lottery and the dream of winning a life-changing amount of money. WFAA also says It's also important to note that Lottery revenue goes towards various good causes, such as education and infrastructure, in the state where the ticket was sold. So, whether you're the lucky winner or not, remember to play responsibly