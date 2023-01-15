Federal Judge Rejects Elon Musk's Attempt to Move or Delay Trial

A federal judge on Friday rejected Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s bid to move or delay a trial over a misleading tweet about a potential buyout. Photo by Tesla Fans Schweiz on Unsplash

A federal judge has rejected Tesla CEO Elon Musk's bid to move or delay a trial over a misleading tweet about a potential buyout of the electric automaker. Fox 4 reports the trial is set to begin on Tuesday with jury selection in San Francisco. Musk's attorneys had asked for the trial to be transferred to a federal court in Texas, where Tesla will move its headquarters in 2021, arguing that negative coverage of Musk since his $44 billion purchase of Twitter in October had poisoned the jury pool in the San Francisco Bay Area.

However, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen rejected this argument, stating that a panel of impartial jurors could be drawn from a region populated by millions of people and pointed to the highly publicized criminal trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes in nearby San Jose, California as an example. The trial revolves around a civil lawsuit brought on behalf of Tesla shareholders who allege they were duped by an Aug. 7, 2018 tweet in which Musk indicated he had lined up financing for a Tesla buyout, which never materialized and resulted in a $40 million settlement with U.S. securities regulators.

The trial is a significant event for Musk, as it revolves around a civil lawsuit brought on behalf of Tesla shareholders who allege they were duped by an Aug. 7, 2018 tweet in which Musk indicated he had lined up financing for a Tesla buyout, which never materialized and resulted in a $40 million settlement with U.S. securities regulators. Fox 4 reports U.S. District Judge Edward Chen has already determined that Musk’s buyout tweet was false, leaving it to a jury to decide whether he acted recklessly by posting it and whether it caused financial harm to Tesla shareholders. After adjusting for two stock splits made since 2018, Tesla’s shares are now worth nearly six times more than at the time of Musk’s tweets about the bogus buyout.

The trial is also significant in the context of Musk's recent acquisition of Twitter, which has raised concerns among investors that he is spending too much time running the social media platform instead of focusing on the automaker responsible for most of his fame and wealth. Tesla's shares have lost nearly half their value since Musk took control of Twitter, partially affecting investor concerns that he is spending too much time running privately held Twitter instead of focusing on the automaker responsible for most of his fame and wealth.

Fox 4 reports it is also worth noting that media coverage of mass layoffs and other cutbacks at Twitter was one of the main reasons that Musk’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, argued for the trial to be moved or at least delayed until the backlash to the harsh measures died down. However, the lawyers representing Tesla shareholders in the case argued Musk only has himself to blame for any negative perceptions, largely because of his frequent activity on Twitter.