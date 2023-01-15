Fort Worth Men Arrested for Smuggling Illegal Immigrants in Trunk Along with Drugs and Handgun

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested three men from Fort Worth near the Mexico border. Photo by Greg Bulla on Unsplash

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested three men from Fort Worth near the Mexico border who were reportedly trying to smuggle illegal immigrants in their trunk. Fox 4 reports these arrests happened on Wednesday when a trooper stopped a vehicle on US 277 in Val Verde County. While the trooper was talking with the driver, he asked if anyone was in the trunk, but the driver would not give him an answer.

The driver was put in handcuffs, and then two passengers tried to run away. Fox 4 says they were caught, and the trooper used his Taser on one of them. During a search of the vehicle, the trooper reportedly found a handgun, meth, and two illegal immigrants in the trunk. The passengers were charged with evading arrest, while the driver faces charges of smuggling of persons, possession of meth and marijuana, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Smuggling of illegal immigrants is a serious crime in the United States and carries severe penalties if convicted. The act of smuggling involves bringing people into the country illegally, often for financial gain. Smugglers often use dangerous methods, such as hiding people in the trunk of a car, to avoid detection by law enforcement.

The fact that these men were also found with a handgun, meth, and marijuana, further highlights the danger of this type of criminal activity. Not only are these individuals breaking the law by trying to bring people into the country illegally, but they also pose a risk to public safety by possessing illegal drugs and a weapon.

The immigrants found in the trunk of the car were referred to the U.S. Border Patrol. It's important to note that these immigrants are also victims in this situation, they often put their trust and lives in the hands of smugglers and smugglers like these men and are subjected to dangerous and inhumane conditions.

Fox 4 reports the names of the men arrested were not released. The Texas DPS will continue to work closely with other law enforcement agencies to combat the smuggling of illegal immigrants and ensure the safety of the communities they serve.