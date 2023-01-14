Texas Mayors Unite: A Bipartisan Effort to Address Priorities for the 88th Legislature

Texas mayors from different political affiliations joined forces in a united voice to lobby the state Legislature. Photo by Vlad Busuioc on Unsplash

Mayors from different political affiliations in Texas joined together on a Zoom call on Friday to lobby the state legislature. WFAA reports the group, which represents one-third of the entire population of the state, revealed their priorities for the 88th Texas legislature which just convened in Austin. They include local governance, economic development, property tax relief, better quality education, a well-trained workforce, and access to broadband technology.

Additionally, the group also discussed public health and violence prevention, calling for additional funding for mental health services and for legitimate gun control to be enacted in the state. WFAA reports Fort Worth's Mayor Mattie Parker also proposed a pilot program for the first-ever paid family leave program in the state of Texas to help new mothers. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson was not present on the call, but his spokesman said he is technically a member of the coalition.

The group of mayors, who represent a diverse range of cities and towns across Texas, emphasized the importance of local control in decision-making and the need for the legislature to respect the autonomy of cities. "We've seen nothing shorter than an assault on local control," McKinney Mayor George Fuller told WFAA. The mayors also highlighted the importance of economic development and job creation, particularly in light of the ongoing economic challenges faced by the state as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group also called for property tax relief, an issue that has been a top priority for Governor Greg Abbott. However, they emphasized the need for any tax relief to be targeted and equitable, ensuring that it benefits all residents and does not disproportionately burden low-income communities.

Education and workforce development were also key priorities for the group of mayors. They emphasized the importance of investing in high-quality education and training programs to ensure that Texas residents have the skills they need to succeed in the 21st-century economy. Access to broadband technology was also identified as a critical issue, as the pandemic has highlighted the gap between those who have access to the internet and those who do not.

Public health and violence prevention were also discussed, with Arlington Mayor Jim Ross expressing concern about the potential for mass shootings in his city's entertainment and tourism district. WFAA reports the mayors also called for additional funding for mental health services and for the implementation of meaningful gun control measures. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker also proposed a pilot program for the first-ever paid family leave program in the state of Texas to help new mothers.

Overall, the group of mayors emphasized the importance of working together across political affiliations and regions to address the challenges facing Texas communities. They called on the legislature to listen to their concerns and to work with them to find solutions that benefit all residents of the state.