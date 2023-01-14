Lisa Marie Presley to be buried at Graceland alongside her father and son, fans pay respects

Fans paid their respects at Graceland's gates on Friday, writing messages on the stone wall, leaving flowers and sharing memories. Photo by Michèle Eckert on Unsplash

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the legendary Elvis Presley, will be buried at Graceland, the famed home of her father, where fans have gathered to pay their respects. WFAA reports the singer-songwriter's final resting place will be next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020. Elvis Presley and other members of the Presley family are also buried at Graceland. Fans left messages, flowers, and shared memories of Lisa Marie, who was one of the last remaining connections to her father, whose influence and significance still resonate more than 45 years after his death. Lisa Marie died on Thursday, hours after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. A funeral or burial date has not been announced.

WFAA reports fans of Elvis Presley and Lisa Marie Presley have been paying their respects at Graceland, where the gates have been adorned with flowers and messages left by fans. Lisa Marie was born in Memphis and made trips to the city for celebrations of her father's birth anniversary and commemorations of his death. She was in Memphis just this past Sunday, on what would have been her father's 88th birthday.

Lisa Marie was a singer-songwriter in her own right and did not live in Memphis. However, her connection to the city and her father's legacy is undeniable. She was the only child of Elvis Presley and inherited the Elvis Presley Trust, which managed Graceland and other assets, upon his death in 1977. She sold her majority interest in the trust in 2005, but retained ownership of the mansion, the 13 acres around it, and items inside the home.

WFAA reports the significance of Lisa Marie's burial at Graceland is not only personal but also historical. The Presley family has a long history with Graceland, and it is a symbol of the enduring legacy of Elvis Presley. It is also a reminder of the close-knit nature of the family, as Benjamin Keough and other members of the Presley family are also buried at Graceland.

As fans pay their respects, they are reminded of the deep emotional connection they have with the Presley family and the impact that Elvis and Lisa Marie have had on their lives. The tragic loss of Lisa Marie has been a somber reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the memories of those who have left us.

It remains to be seen when the funeral or burial will take place, but it is clear that Lisa Marie's legacy will live on at Graceland and in the hearts of her fans. Graceland is expected to remain a gathering place for fans to pay their respects and share their memories of Lisa Marie.