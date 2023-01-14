Apple CEO Tim Cook Takes a 40% Pay Cut in Response to Shareholder Feedback

Cook has received a $3 million base salary for the past three years. Photo by Andrea De Santis on Unsplash

Apple CEO Tim Cook will see a significant pay cut this year, with the company adjusting its calculation of his compensation based on feedback from shareholders, as well as a recommendation from Cook himself. WFAA reports that in a regulatory filing, Apple announced that Cook's target total compensation for 2023 is $49 million, which includes a $3 million salary, $6 million cash incentive, and $40 million in equity awards. This is a significant decrease from the previous year, where Cook's total compensation was $99.4 million.

Apple said that it received feedback from shareholders about compensation last year and that the overwhelming majority of shareholders expressed support for Cook's leadership and the value he has delivered to shareholders. However, some shareholders cited the size and structure of Cook's equity awards as the primary reason for their voting decisions.

WFAA reports the company's compensation committee has taken this feedback into consideration, as well as Cook's own recommendation to adjust his compensation. Cook supported the changes to his compensation package. In future years, Apple plans to position Cook's annual target compensation between the 80th and 90th percentiles relative to its primary peer group. The company's annual meeting is set to take place on March 10.

Apple's CEO Tim Cook's pay cut is an unusual move by the company as CEO's pay is usually tied to the performance of the company. However, this move by Apple is a response to the feedback received from shareholders on the size and structure of Cook's equity awards. The company's management has taken this feedback into consideration, as well as Cook's own recommendation to adjust his compensation, in order to align it with the company's performance and shareholders' expectations.

This move by Apple is also a reflection of the increasing focus on executive compensation and governance by shareholders. In recent years, there has been a growing trend of shareholders demanding more transparency and accountability from companies on how they set executive pay. This has led to an increase in the number of companies holding advisory shareholder votes on executive pay, also known as Say on Pay votes.

It is worth noting that Cook's pay cut does not mean that he is not being compensated well, as his target total compensation for 2023 is still well above the median pay for CEOs at large companies. Also, Cook's pay cut is not the only change that Apple has made in response to shareholder feedback. The company also announced that it will hold an annual meeting on March 10, which will give shareholders an opportunity to vote on several proposals, including executive compensation and governance.

Overall, this move by Apple is a sign of the company's willingness to listen to shareholders and take their feedback into consideration, which is a positive step towards improving corporate governance. It also illustrates that companies are becoming more responsive to shareholders' concerns about executive compensation and governance.