Audio of Air Traffic Control Instructions and Panic Released in Deadly 'Wings Over Dallas' Mid-Air Crash Investigation

The recording contains air show instructions leading up to the mid-air collision. Photo by Randy Fath on Unsplash

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has released a 36-minute audio clip of the air traffic control instructions leading up to the deadly "Wings Over Dallas" mid-air crash that occurred on November 12, 2022. WFAA reports the crash killed six people and involved a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra. The audio clip contains the instructions given by the show's air boss, who is responsible for guiding pilots safely through the event, as well as the panic that followed inside the tower when the planes went down.

In the recording, the air boss can be heard giving instructions to the fighter formation, which included the P-63, to fly along the 500-foot spectator line and then telling the bomber formation, which included the B-17, to fly along the 1000-foot spectator line. However, no altitude advice was given before these instructions.

WFAA reports the audio clip reveals the last communication heard before the crash, when the air boss tells the fighters to make a big pull up and to the right. The air boss then acknowledges something is wrong and frantically yells "knock it off" multiple times, a term used to direct all aircraft to cease maneuvering when the safety of flight is a factor. He then diverts planes away from the crash scene and requests emergency trucks.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and a full report may not be completed until 2024. The FAA hopes that the release of this audio clip will provide further insight into the events leading up to the tragic crash.