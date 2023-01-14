FC Dallas Gears Up for 2023 MLS Season with Championship Ambitions and New Signings

FC Dallas enters the 2023 season after finishing as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Photo by Thomas Serer on Unsplash

FC Dallas is preparing for the 2023 MLS season with high hopes after a successful return to the playoffs in 2022 as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. At a press conference on Friday, owner Dan Hunt and head coach Nico Estévez discussed the team's strengths and goals for the upcoming season.

Estévez praised to WFAA the team's defensive performance last year, with FC Dallas allowing only 37 goals in the regular season, second only to the Philadelphia Union's 26. However, he acknowledged that the club's goal-scoring ability could be improved, as FC Dallas finished 13th out of 28 teams in goals scored with 48. Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola accounted for 28 of those goals.

Despite some notable departures, including longtime defender Matt Hedges and forward Franco Jara, the team is looking to build on their playoff success and bring home a championship. "We're here to win championships... that's why we do this," Hunt told WFAA. He also addressed the perception that the team is more focused on developing players than winning.

The team has also made some notable signings in the off-season, including former LAFC defender Sebastien Ibeagha, former Deportivo Cali forward José Mulato Palacios, former HNK Gorica defender Amet Korça and Cruzeiro defender Geovane Jesus. WFAA reports that in addition, defender Marco Farfan signed a contract extension with the club through 2026.

As the season opener against Minnesota United FC approaches, FC Dallas is focused on building a strong team and working towards their ultimate goal of a championship.