Clouded Leopard Nova Found Safe After Intentional Enclosure Tear at Dallas Zoo Sparks Criminal Investigation

A clouded leopard that went missing from is Dallas Zoo exhibit has been found safe on zoo grounds. Photo by Uriel Soberanes on Unsplash

A clouded leopard named Nova that went missing from its Dallas Zoo exhibit has been found safe after someone intentionally created a tear in its enclosure. Fox 4 reports the animal was found on zoo grounds in a tree near its original habitat and was not hurt, but will be evaluated by a vet. Police are launching a criminal investigation into the incident. The zoo found a tear in the outer mesh that surrounds the habitat and considers it suspicious.

The zoo is closed Friday because of Nova's escape. Nova is one of the zoo’s two 4-year-old clouded leopard sisters. Fox 4 says Harrison Edell, the zoo’s vice president of animal care and conservation, said Nova was not in her habitat when the team checked on her in the morning. The police said that the breach appears to be intentional and have launched a criminal investigation. There is no suspect description at this time. The Irving Police Department assisted in the search with an infrared drone.

The Dallas Zoo is deeply troubled by the recent incident involving Nova, one of their clouded leopards. The animal was found safe on zoo grounds in a tree near her original habitat, but the fact that someone had intentionally created a tear in her enclosure is a serious concern for the zoo and its staff. The zoo has always placed the safety and well-being of its animals as a top priority, and this incident has shaken the entire community.

The zoo is cooperating fully with the Dallas Police Department in their investigation, and they have turned over all relevant camera footage to assist in the search for a suspect. The zoo's CEO, Greg Hudson, stated that "It was clear this was a habitat failure, it wasn’t an exhibit failure, and it wasn't keeper error." He went on to say that the zoo is taking steps to ensure that this type of incident never happens again.

Despite the fact that Nova was found safe and unharmed, the zoo is still closed on Friday as they work to ensure that all of the animals are secure and that the zoo is safe for visitors. Harrison Edell, the zoo’s vice president of animal care and conservation, said that Nova is very attached to her sister and her territory, so that's why she didn't go too far.

Fox 4 says the zoo also wants to remind the public that wild animals are not pets and should not be treated as such. Clouded leopards, like Nova, are not like other leopards and require special care and attention. The zoo's staff works tirelessly to educate the public about the importance of conservation and the dangers of keeping wild animals as pets. They hope that this incident will serve as a reminder of the importance of protecting these animals in their natural habitats.