Sunnyvale ISD Superintendent Retiring to Advocate for Public Schools

Doug Williams has guided the top-rated Sunnyvale district through explosive growth and the building of new schools. Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

Doug Williams is the superintendent of Sunnyvale ISD id Dallas County, but he recently announced that he is finally retiring after 16 years of service. Fox 4 reports that the superintendent has been influential in guiding the district through increased growth and the construction of new schools. He is looking to now advocate for public schools statewide.

Williams is not leaving because of the ongoing political discourse that continues to work its way into the education system and school boards. He told Fox 4:

"It's an opportunity for me to leave during a good time for our school district so that the new superintendent's not coming in inheriting a situation where they've got a dysfunctional board, or they've got a divided community."

Williams told Fox 4 that the current education system has him worried saying:

"I think more than anything there is a perception that public education is failing. That cannot be further from the truth," he said. "I think a lot of that comes from the people that do want vouchers to be put in."

The current issue within the education system is the push for the voucher program. According to Fox 4, the program would allow public money to be used for scholarships to private schools while taking money away from school districts. Williams says the push for vouchers is behind the issues that creep into the public school discourse. Williams sent a tweet to Gov. Greg Abbott after the governor revealed that the state leads the nation in blue-ribbon public schools. Williams said:

"If you believe in the system, why are you pitching a voucher system that will only hurt public ED?" the superintendent tweeted to Abbott. "To me, it makes no sense."