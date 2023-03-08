The rise of Hindutva in America is a new threat to democracy

Photo by Times of India

In recent years, there's been a rise of Hindutva, a radical form of Hindu nationalism, in the United States. This rise is a new and dangerous development that poses a serious threat to democracy.

Photo by Quartz

Hindutva is an ultra-nationalist; right-wing ideology that poses a threat to the democratic values that have made America great. It seeks to establish a theocratic state in which one religion would have supreme power. This would inevitably lead to suppression of minority rights and the discrimination against minorities in India and abroad.

Photo by HSS

Hindutva supporters have strategically infiltrated the United States in ways that are harmful to democracy and pluralism. The movement has become a powerful force in both Indian and American politics, drawing upon religious and cultural traditions to promote supremacy. Hindutva promotes guidelines of behavior and social codes that aim to target and exclude certain religious or cultural minorities. In its most extreme forms, Hindutva has been associated with militant violence, including terror attacks against religious minorities in India. Hindutva is linked to the development and growth of radical Hindu nationalist groups, such as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishva Hindu Parishad ( VHP), Overseas Friends of BJP USA (OFBJP), The Hindu American Foundation (HAF), and the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS).

Photo by BJP

Hindutva poses a significant threat to the democratic values of freedom and equality that are enshrined in the American Constitution. This right-wing, ultra-nationalist ideology seeks to oppress religious and cultural minorities, and its rapid rise is likely to exacerbate existing racial and religious violence in an already fragile society. This would be a devastating blow to American democracy, as it would threaten fundamental freedoms. It is therefore imperative that Americans are educated on Hindutva; and that steps are taken to ensure that Hindutva doesn't gain a more prominent foothold in American politics and decision making.