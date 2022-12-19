Manteca City Council rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)

Photo by Manteca City Council

Arguments arise about allegations against the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS), a non-profit organization accused of having ties to extremist groups in India. A special meeting was held earlier this year by the Manteca City Council to address the revocation of the proclamation that honored the HSS “Health for Humanity-Yogathon 2022.”

Photo by Pieter Friedrich

Manteca, California- Manteca residents shared concern of the relations that the HSS, a 501C3 non-profit organization registered in the United States under the name Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh Us A Inc. EIN: 52-1647017 has with one of India’s fascist organizations that controls people's lives, which was brought to the Council's attention. “RSS OUT OF AMERICA, RSS OUT OF INDIA” chanting was heard outside of the city council meeting.

Several Manteca residents shared their concerns and their support in revoking the proclamation and the disapproval of relations that HSS has with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu nationalist, Indian right-wing and paramilitary organization, an organization that has a history of abuse, rape and ill treatment towards minorities in India.

Among the supporters of revocation were also opposers who threatened legal action towards the City Council if the proclamation was revoked; and claimed that those in favor of the revocation were Anti-Hindu, Hinduphobic, terrorists, Hindu haters.

The council emphasized the support they have for Yoga and respecting religious beliefs. They also shared that controversy and any affiliations with political agendas would not be tolerated.

The Manteca City Council made a neutral decision based on peace and the well-being of its residents, despite the threats they received. The residents felt supported by the council taking the proper actions needed. To view the video of the meeting, go to the City of Manteca website.