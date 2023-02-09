Charlie Hebdo mocks Turkey earthquake Angry people say - proof of hatred for Islam

Photo by Reuters

French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo warned of the Turkish earthquake.

I have made a cartoon about which there is a lot of anger among the people. People say that the magazine's cartoon is insensitive and it suffers from Islamophobia. Well-known Turkish people are targeting the magazine over the cartoon .

Photos and videos of this week's devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria have made people around the world moist. But on this destruction, French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has published a cartoon that has sparked public anger. People say that the magazine has made fun of those who died in a natural disaster. Many well-known journalists and intellectuals are calling Charlie Hebdo's cartoon insensitive and accusing the magazine of suffering from Islamophobia .

Charlie Hebdo published a cartoon titled 'Drawing of the Day' just after the earthquake in Turkey. "No need to send tanks now," reads "No need to send tanks now," read on a pile of collapsed buildings and rubble. Turkey sees the Kurds as a major threat as separatists. This Kurdish-dominated area has been the most affected by the earthquake .

There is a huge resentment among the people on social media about this cartoon. Many called the cartoon "racist" and low-minded and strongly condemned it for making fun of thousands of innocent victims.

Turkish foreign affairs journalist Sirin Oznoor tweeted, "The Turkish people also supported you in times of trouble and today you dare to make fun of people's pain. At a time when young children are buried under the debris, you should be ashamed to make such a cartoon .

Let us tell you that on January 7, 2015, when charlie hebdo's headquarters in Paris was attacked for making controversial cartoons on Prophet Mohammed, it was criticized all over the world. Turkish people also supported Charlie Hebdo while condemning the attack. But now that turkish people are in trouble, the magazine has provoked people around the world, including Turkey, by making such a cartoon.

A Turkish leader Prof. Hasi Ahmet Ozdemir tweeted, "Celebrating the misfortune and suffering of others... This is the most shameful act in the world."

Turkey's famous actress Dimit Ozdemir tweeted, 'Is this a joke? You don't have a heart! What a great quality it is to be human, which you do not have .

"Extremely low-level acts, racist and extremely insensitive," Tweeted Khalid Beydoon, a scholar of Islamophobia.

"Making fun of the suffering of others is a very lowly act and has nothing to do with journalistic ethics," user Abdullah al-Amdi wrote in a tweet.

Rana Abi Joma, who is also a Lebanese journalist, wrote, "Charlie Hebdo's racism knows no bounds. I would be surprised if even after today someone would defend this satirical French magazine .

"Charlie Hebdo is loyal to his famous hate speech, bigotry, mediocre unethical journalism and colonialist disdain. It has nothing to do with press freedom."

A user named Shirin Mazari wrote, 'Hatred and Islamophobia are at their peak. It is making people sick inside. Charlie Hebdo's reaction to a natural disaster is a sign of a sick mentality.

Many Turkish people are writing that in 2015, Turkey did not show solidarity with Charlie Hebdo so that one day he would make fun of the Turkish people.

The earthquake in Turkey and Syria in the early hours of Monday has caused heavy destruction. So far 15000 people have died in this earthquake. Many people are still buried under the debris, but with the passage of time, the hope of their survival is also decreasing. Cold and rain have made it difficult for relief and rescue work.

There is also anger among the people about the slow pace of rescue work. Those who have been pulled out of the debris are also suffering from cold and hunger .India, America, Germany, NATO etc. have sent help to Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also visited the affected areas.