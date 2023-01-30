Pakistan blast: 17 killed, over 50 injured in blast at mosque in Peshawar

Photo by Sikara News

Pakistan blast: The roof of the mosque has collapsed due to the blast in Peshawar. An emergency has been imposed in the area .

Explosion in Pakistan: There is news of a loud explosion in a mosque in Pakistan. Explosions have been heard in the Peshawar Police Lines area. An explosion took place at a mosque in Peshawar's Police Lines area on Monday afternoon. According to the information, there is news of heavy damage from this blast. Media reports said that many people are injured and some are also feared dead. It is being told that the roof of the mosque has collapsed due to the blast. The attacker blew himself up during prayers .

According to Geo News, 17 people have died in this blast while more than 50 people have been injured. The condition of many people is said to be critical. After the blast, an emergency has been imposed in the area. At present, the Pakistan Army has cordoned off the area. It is being told that the office of the Army unit is also close to where the blast took place.

Explosion after mosque in Peshawar

According to media reports, the sound of the explosion in the mosque in Peshawar was heard up to 2 km away. People present in the police lines said that a plume of dust and smoke was seen after the explosion. Earlier in the month of December last year, there was a big attack in Pakistan. The policeman was killed in a suicide attack in the country's capital Islamabad. Apart from this, many people were injured .