UK PM Rishi Sunak sacked conservative party chairman after probe into tax fraud

Photo by Facebook

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sacked Conservative Party chairman Nadim Zahavi after an investigation into tax evasion. In fact, in this case, there were constant sharp allegations from the opposition, after which PM Rishi Sunak ordered an independent inquiry into the tax manipulation case. After the investigation, action has been taken against Nadim Zahavi .

According to reports, the tax issue relates to Zahavi's co-founder of opinion polling firm YouGov in 2000, in which he said his father had taken a stake to support its launch. However, during his appointment as finance minister last year, the shares given to Zawi's father were disapproved by the UK tax office.

On Saturday, Zahavi said he has cleared the dues and resolved the matter with the tax office. Regarding this, he said that this is a negligence, there is no tax evasion. There has been no deliberate mistake .

Earlier, Nadim Zahavi had said that since the investigation of the case has started, nothing much can be said. But of course, there has been no tax evasion on my part, it is just a negligence. It was also emphasized on his behalf that due to such disputes, there is a perception among the people that the life of every leader is like this. People's faith is weakened .