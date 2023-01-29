Man breaks down after fight with girlfriend, goes to bedroom with gasoline and sets him on fire

Symbolic image Photo by Getty image

The man had such a quarrel with his girlfriend that the man got angry and went to the garage without thinking anything and picked up gasoline from there and brought it to the bedroom .

What would you do if your girlfriend gets angry or gets into a fight with her? Will you agree or stop talking for a while? You will not set the car or house on fire. But nowadays some such cases are coming up, where people are bent on harming themselves after a fight with girlfriends. The latest case is from America, where a man set the whole house on fire after a fight with his girlfriend. Police said that a man living in the Illinois area of America set himself on fire after a quarrel .

The name of the person who set fire to the house is Kevin Williams, who is 45 years old. Police officials have said that Kevin Williams was upset with his 47-year-old girlfriend for a long time. Yesterday, the man was in his house with his girlfriend. But at around 10 pm, there was a fight between the two about something. The quarrel grew so much that Kevin Williams got angry. And without thinking anything, he went to the garage and picked up gasoline from there and brought it to the bedroom .

The fire slowly spread throughout the apartment.

After this, Kevin Williams sprinkled gasoline in the entire bedroom and set it on fire. After this Kevin Williams fled from there. The fire slowly spread throughout the apartment. Police said there were four people inside the house at the time of the incident. A 26-year-old woman and her three children were inside the apartment when she appeared to be inside, police said. However, all of them were safely evacuated .

The accused was hiding in the garage by setting him on fire.

Police officers who reached the spot after the incident launched a search operation to find Kevin Williams. During this time he was found in his garage, where the police immediately arrested him and sent him to jail .