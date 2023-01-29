Ukraine eyeing ATACMS high-tech missile, Zelensky makes this demand after tank

Sikara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CrAOk_0kV1FteS00
Symbolic imagePhoto byBBC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has started a new demand from the US after acquiring tanks from western countries. Zelensky has said that Ukraine needs a long-range missile to fight Russia. Therefore, the US should give its ATACMS missile to Ukraine. Its range is 297 kilometers .

After acquiring tanks from the US, Germany and Canada, Ukraine is now eyeing the US high-tech ATACMS missile. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed a desire to acquire this missile. Zelensky said, "Ukraine wants to stop the continuous attacks from Russia. For this, we need America's ATACMS missile. The long-range missile has a range of 185 miles (297 km) .

The US ATACMS missile could give Ukraine's operational commanders an edge in a fierce battle. It has been prepared by Lockheed Martin Corporation of America. This missile is capable of hitting surface to surface. Earlier, Zelensky had demanded a large number of tanks from the Western countries, after which the US decided to give 31 M1 Abram battle tanks. Us President Joe Biden announced this. Apart from this, Germany has also promised to send 14 'Leopard 2A6' tanks. Apart from this, Canada is also going to send 4 Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine. After the demand for the tank was met, Zelensky has now started demanding american missiles .

Why do we need a tank?

Russia has been attacking Ukraine aggressively from the beginning. Russia has realized this many times. It was only after the tremendous damage caused by Russian attacks that Ukraine started demanding tanks from western countries. Ukraine does not want to let its remaining land go to Russia, while on the other hand, it also needs a large amount of ammunition to regain the land that has already been occupied. Along with the Made in Germany Leopard-2 tank, America's Abram M-1 tank is considered to be a very state-of-the-art tank .

Why leopard-2 tank so special?

Leopard-2 tank has been built by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann of Germany. The company claims that it is one of the most dangerous battle tanks in the world. It is also claimed that the capacity of this tank remains intact for about fifty years.

The weight of this tank is 55 tons. It can seat four young men. The range of this tank is about 450 kilometers. This tank can run at a speed of 70 kilometers per hour. 

So far, four variants have come. Its first variant came into service in 1979. There is a 120 mm smooth bore gun. It has a digital fire control system.

This tank is 11 meters long and 4 meters wide. The special thing about this tank is that even if the return is fired from the enemy, the soldiers sitting inside it remain safe .

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Russiaukrainwar# Leopardtank# Missile# War# Nato

Comments / 71

Published by

Sikara provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, money earnings news, horoscope and entertainment.

Oxon Hill, MD
2K followers

More from Sikara

Pakistan blast: 17 killed, over 50 injured in blast at mosque in Peshawar

Pakistan blast: The roof of the mosque has collapsed due to the blast in Peshawar. An emergency has been imposed in the area . Explosion in Pakistan: There is news of a loud explosion in a mosque in Pakistan. Explosions have been heard in the Peshawar Police Lines area. An explosion took place at a mosque in Peshawar's Police Lines area on Monday afternoon. According to the information, there is news of heavy damage from this blast. Media reports said that many people are injured and some are also feared dead. It is being told that the roof of the mosque has collapsed due to the blast. The attacker blew himself up during prayers .

Read full story
1 comments

UK PM Rishi Sunak sacked conservative party chairman after probe into tax fraud

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sacked Conservative Party chairman Nadim Zahavi after an investigation into tax evasion. However, Zahavi had said that he has paid the dues, no tax evasion has been done, it was a negligence .

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of her

The man was reportedly playing with a gun when the gun opened fire and hit his girlfriend standing in front of her in the chest. The police have taken the man into custody and his interrogation is going on .

Read full story
142 comments
Illinois State

Man breaks down after fight with girlfriend, goes to bedroom with gasoline and sets him on fire

The man had such a quarrel with his girlfriend that the man got angry and went to the garage without thinking anything and picked up gasoline from there and brought it to the bedroom .

Read full story
136 comments

Donald Trump launches election campaign, says work to make America great is still incomplete

The US presidential election is scheduled to be held in November 2024. But Donald Trump has already geared up. He has started a political campaign. Trump said in New Hampshire and South Carolina that the work of making America great is still incomplete and we all have to get it done together .

Read full story
83 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firing

Three people have been killed and four people have been seriously injured in indiscriminate firing in California, USA, according to the police, the people who died in the firing have not been identified yet. While the injured are undergoing treatment.

Read full story
53 comments

Iaf's Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 fighter jets crash in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, one pilot killed

A major accident took place in Morena, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning. In which two fighter aircraft of the Air Force Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 crashed. As soon as the information was received, the relief team has reached the spot and has started further action. According to defence sources, both the aircraft had taken off from Gwalior airbase in Madhya Pradesh, where the exercise was going on. The Defense Minister has talked to the Air Force Chief about this accident.

Read full story

India successfully test fires dangerous hypersonic wepon off Odisha coast, its speed 12 thousand kmph

DRDO has tested India's dangerous weapon. The testing was done on Friday i.e. 27 January 2023 on the coast of Odisha. This test is of a hypersonic weapon. This is called HSTDV. Let's know how much the strength of the army will increase with this weapon of India.

Read full story
293 comments

Russia hits out at Ukraine over military aid, 11 killed

At least 11 people were killed and 11 others injured on Thursday after Russian attacks in Ukraine. The Ukraine Emergency Service said that eleven people were killed and eleven injured in the Russian attack .

Read full story
5 comments

In front of the police, a man tore the Quran in this country! Anger among Muslim countries

Many Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, have strongly objected to the tearing of copies of the Quran in the Netherlands. In the Netherlands, the leader of an anti-Islamic far-right organization started tearing copies of the Quran in front of parliament. The police kept watching the incident but did not take any action against the man.

Read full story
163 comments

Was Nero really playing the flute when he saw the burning Rome? The story of the eccentric king is full of mysteries

King Nero of Rome takes the name of India a lot. On seeing the people lying in lethargy, they say with a smile - when Rome was burning, Nero was playing the flute. It is said that Nero himself had set the fire. But was Rome really burnt? And what was the king doing then?

Read full story

Sweden Slams World's 1.5 Billion Muslims For Burning Quran

In Sweden, a right-wing leader set fire to a copy of the Holy Quran. At that time, the leader was protesting against Turkey in front of the Turkish Embassy. During this time, he carried out this act. This incident of Sweden caused a stir all over the world. After which all Muslim countries including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia have reacted strongly.

Read full story
270 comments

Medical emergency imposed in Brazil, children are dying due to malnutrition and disease, what is the reason

In Brazil, the world's fifth most populous country, the Health Ministry has imposed a medical emergency. It is being told that a large number of children are dying due to malnutrition and other diseases due to illegal gold mining. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government said in a decree on Friday that the declaration was aimed at restoring health services for the Yanomami people, which was abolished by the previous government of Jair na.

Read full story
32 comments

California shooting:Police cordon off suspected vehicle during search operation, its driver feared dead .

Police are looking for the attacker in connection with the mass shooting in California on January 21. Police have surrounded a suspected white van, the New York Times reported. It is believed that this van belongs to the attacker .

Read full story

US Army Strike ; US Military Kills 30 Al-Shabaab Fighters In Somalia

This is not the first time the US has attacked al-Shabaab targets in Somalia. The US has attacked its bases several times before, killing many al-Shabaab fighters . The US military launched a major attack in Somalia on Friday. At least 30 al-Shabaab fighters were killed in this attack. The attack took place in Galkad, central Somalia. The US Africa Command said the attack took place when fighting was underway between Somalia's military and al Shabaab fighters. At least 30 al Shabaab fighters were killed in the attack .

Read full story
3 comments

Russia and Singapore have spoken to western countries, exporting Russian petroleum to the world with a new technique

Since Russia's attack on Ukraine, western countries have imposed many types of sanctions on Russia. Important among them is the ban on the import of Russian oil. By banning the import of Russian petroleum, the Western countries wanted to break Russia's economic backbone, but Russia has removed that ban and has started exporting its petroleum products to countries around the world through a new trick.

Read full story
71 comments

Russia Ukraine War: Experiments for US-UK,Testing of new wepons is being done ,during war

The Russia-Ukraine war has now reached a new turn. In this war, Ukraine has become a testing lab for the US, Europe and allies, where they are testing the use of their weapons to see how effective they are. There are actually as many weapons as there are. They have never been used in war before. In this sense Ukraine has become a weapons lab.

Read full story
69 comments

Brazilian footballer Danny Alves arrested for rape, Spanish woman alleges she won Tokyo Olympics gold

Brazil's Tokyo Olympics gold-winning captain Danny Alves has been arrested in a rape case. He was arrested in Spain on Friday. Alves, 39, has been accused of rape by a Spanish woman. The alleged incident took place on December 31 at a nightclub in Barcelona. Alves will now be presented before a judge, who will decide on the charges.

Read full story
13 comments

Russia: NATO is spoiling relations between China and India, Russian Foreign Minister alleges.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has made a big allegation on NATO on Thursday. He said during a press conference that NATO is working to provoke India to create problems between India and China. "NATO's war declaration is related to the security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy