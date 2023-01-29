Ukraine eyeing ATACMS high-tech missile, Zelensky makes this demand after tank

Symbolic image Photo by BBC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has started a new demand from the US after acquiring tanks from western countries. Zelensky has said that Ukraine needs a long-range missile to fight Russia. Therefore, the US should give its ATACMS missile to Ukraine. Its range is 297 kilometers .

After acquiring tanks from the US, Germany and Canada, Ukraine is now eyeing the US high-tech ATACMS missile. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed a desire to acquire this missile. Zelensky said, "Ukraine wants to stop the continuous attacks from Russia. For this, we need America's ATACMS missile. The long-range missile has a range of 185 miles (297 km) .

The US ATACMS missile could give Ukraine's operational commanders an edge in a fierce battle. It has been prepared by Lockheed Martin Corporation of America. This missile is capable of hitting surface to surface. Earlier, Zelensky had demanded a large number of tanks from the Western countries, after which the US decided to give 31 M1 Abram battle tanks. Us President Joe Biden announced this. Apart from this, Germany has also promised to send 14 'Leopard 2A6' tanks. Apart from this, Canada is also going to send 4 Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine. After the demand for the tank was met, Zelensky has now started demanding american missiles .

Why do we need a tank?

Russia has been attacking Ukraine aggressively from the beginning. Russia has realized this many times. It was only after the tremendous damage caused by Russian attacks that Ukraine started demanding tanks from western countries. Ukraine does not want to let its remaining land go to Russia, while on the other hand, it also needs a large amount of ammunition to regain the land that has already been occupied. Along with the Made in Germany Leopard-2 tank, America's Abram M-1 tank is considered to be a very state-of-the-art tank .

Why leopard-2 tank so special?

Leopard-2 tank has been built by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann of Germany. The company claims that it is one of the most dangerous battle tanks in the world. It is also claimed that the capacity of this tank remains intact for about fifty years.

The weight of this tank is 55 tons. It can seat four young men. The range of this tank is about 450 kilometers. This tank can run at a speed of 70 kilometers per hour.

So far, four variants have come. Its first variant came into service in 1979. There is a 120 mm smooth bore gun. It has a digital fire control system.

This tank is 11 meters long and 4 meters wide. The special thing about this tank is that even if the return is fired from the enemy, the soldiers sitting inside it remain safe .