Donald Trump launches election campaign, says work to make America great is still incomplete

Photo by Sikara News

The US presidential election is scheduled to be held in November 2024. But Donald Trump has already geared up. He has started a political campaign. Trump said in New Hampshire and South Carolina that the work of making America great is still incomplete and we all have to get it done together .

There are about 2 years left for the presidential election in the US, but former US President Donald Trump has already started his election campaign. Trump on Saturday launched his November 2024 presidential campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina. During this, Trump said that the work of making America great is still incomplete and we all have to complete it together. We will soon take steps to complete this campaign .

Trump said during the rally in South Carolina that he is more angry and committed to the people than ever before. He said he plans to hold bigger rallies than ever before. Trump is in the presidential race on behalf of the Republican Party. About two months ago, he announced to participate in the presidential election. In the speech, Trump fiercely criticized the current Joe Biden government.

Us Presidential Election Process

The Us Federal Election Commission conducts presidential elections every four years. The President and Vice President of the United States are not directly elected by the people. They are elected through the Electoral College.

To contest the presidential election, a candidate must first file a document of his candidacy with the support of any party before the Election Commission .

Primary and Caucus Elections

There are primaries in every state to become a contender for the presidency of America's major political party. Political parties hold primary elections in every state to lay off presidential contenders. Some states have more elections than usual, called caucuses. Those who win primary and caucus elections are considered formal candidates from both parties. Primary state-level elections are held where party members vote for contenders who can represent them in the general election. At the same time, the caucus is a local meeting, where party members from a city or town of the country vote for their favorite contender .

National Conventions

On the completion of primary and caucus elections in every state of the country, each party organizes its national convention, in which the parties formally announce their candidate for the presidential election. Delegates elected during the convention vote for the party's candidate. After this, the contender who has the highest number of delegates is elected as the official candidate by the party. The end of the Convention is the beginning of the general election process.

Thousands of delegates attend Republican and Democratic conventions. Usually, these delegates are political analysts, elected officials or grassroots workers .