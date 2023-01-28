Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firing

Photo by Sikara News

Three people have been killed and four people have been seriously injured in indiscriminate firing in California, USA, according to the police, the people who died in the firing have not been identified yet. While the injured are undergoing treatment.

The firing in America is not going to stop. Reports of continuous firing are coming out from different parts of the country. Now a case of firing has come to light in California. Three people have died in the firing, while four people have been seriously injured.

Police officer Frank Presidio confirmed the shooting, saying the shooting took place just after 2:30 p.m. at Beverly Crest in a Los Angeles neighborhood. It is being told that the accused has shot 7 people. Four people were standing in the bar, while three people were in a car. Three people have died in this incident.

According to reports, the police said that the identity of those who died in the firing has not been identified yet. While the injured have been admitted to the hospital. His condition is very serious. He has been kept under the supervision of doctors. The injured are undergoing treatment .

Presidio said that at the moment it is difficult to say what is the reason behind this firing. The police are investigating the matter. This is the fourth incident of group shooting in California this month. According to a report, more than 600 incidents of group firing were reported in the US last year i.e. 2022.

