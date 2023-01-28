Iaf's Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 fighter jets crash in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, one pilot killed

Photo by Sikara News

A major accident took place in Morena, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning. In which two fighter aircraft of the Air Force Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 crashed. As soon as the information was received, the relief team has reached the spot and has started further action. According to defence sources, both the aircraft had taken off from Gwalior airbase in Madhya Pradesh, where the exercise was going on. The Defense Minister has talked to the Air Force Chief about this accident.

In the conversation, the Collector of Morena informed that the jet plane crashed at 5.30 am. Both pilots ejected safely. After the accident, the Air Force has set up a Court of Inquiry to investigate the matter. Which will see whether the two planes have crashed due to collision or for some other reason. According to the information, there were two pilots in The Sukhoi 30 and one pilot in Mirage 2000 at the time of the accident. It is being told that 2 pilots are safe while an Air Force helicopter arrived to pick up the third pilot. Whose video also came out. In which the pilot is being brought in a helicopter lying on a stretcher .

Mirage 2000 fighter jets require only one pilot. The length of this jet is 47.1 feet. The wingspan is 29.11 feet. The height is 17.1 feet. With weapons and fuel, it weighs 13,800 kg. By the way, it weighs 7500 kg. On February 26, 2019, 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets entered Balakot in Pakistan and destroyed the terrorist training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed .

Talking about Sukhoi 30, its length is 72 feet. The wingspan is 48.3 feet. The height is 20.10 feet. It weighs 18,400 kg. It is powered by a Lyulka L-31FP afterburning turbofan engine that gives it a power of 123 kN. Thanks to this engine and its aerodynamic structure, the fighter jet flies at a speed of 2120 km per hour. Its range is also 3000 kilometers. If fuel is found in the middle of the way, it can go up to 8000 kilometers. It can fly up to an altitude of about 57 thousand feet .