Canadian spiritual leader caught hold of him and said that the soul provoked him to have relation.

Sikara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gvC9J_0kSvSSOC00
Photo byBBC

A spiritual leader in Canada has been accused of sexually harassing his female followers. Police in Edmonton arrested 63-year-old John de Ruiter on Saturday in four cases. Ruiter is counted as Canada's wealthiest spiritual leader .

Female followers lured in the name of spiritual knowledge

John D. Ruiter built relationships with several female followers between 2017 and 2020. For this, he resorted to spiritual enlightenment.

According to the police, "The accused told some female members of his follower group that he was instigated by a spirit to engage in sexual activity with them. "

De Ruiter told women that doing so would help them gain "spiritual enlightenment .

The number of women who are victims of spiritual leaders may increase

Police officials say that the arrest has been made on the basis of allegations of only a few women. It seems that the number of victims in this case may be even higher. We have encouraged them to come forward and file a complaint .

De Ruiter doesn't consider himself a criminal

De Ruiter does not consider himself a criminal of any kind. However, her assistants have not yet commented on the matter. But a spokesman, Zaba Walker, told the BBC that De Ruiter "intends to vigorously counter these allegations in a court of law." "

Two years ago, a Chinese-Canadian actor was accused of rape.

2 years ago, the case of Chinese-Canadian actor and singer Chris Wu took a turn very quickly. In June 2021, an alleged victim accused him of rape. Since then, at least 24 women have accused Wu of sexual misconduct .

The talk started with Chris Wu being accused of rape, but his case also sparked a debate on the issue of 'sexual consent' in China. In November 2022, Chris Wu was sentenced to 13 years in prison in several rape cases in China .

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Spritualleader# Canada# Crime# Follower# Prophet

Comments / 0

Published by

Sikara provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, money earnings news, horoscope and entertainment.

Oxon Hill, MD
2K followers

More from Sikara

Why are many countries trying to stop China from acquiring the chip? Japan, Netherlands sign big deal with US

Japan and the Netherlands have signed a key agreement with the US against China, which aims to prevent China from acquiring materials used to make modern computer chips. A person familiar with the deal gave this information, but he refused to disclose his identity. The agreement between the three countries has not yet been formally announced. It was not immediately clear when the three sides would announce the agreement. The White House declined to comment .

Read full story

The mosque was packed with worshippers, when the attacker blew himself up; Peshawar gets unforgettable pain again .

Peshawar city of Pakistan was once again shaken by the terrorist attack. At least 46 people were killed and more than 100 injured in the suicide attack on Monday afternoon in the mosque, who are being treated at a nearby hospital. By exploding in the mosque, the terrorist has once again given the unforgettable pain to Peshawar and Pakistan. It is noteworthy that even before this, a large number of people have been lost in terrorist blasts in Pakistan. The terrorist attack on the Army School in Peshawar in 2014 shocked the world. In that attack, 150 people, including small children, lost their lives. A brother of TTP commander Umar Khalid Khurasani, who was killed after Monday's attack on the mosque, claimed that the suicide attack was an attack to avenge his brother, who was killed in Afghanistan last August .

Read full story

Iran's second major attack in 24 hours, plane bombs dropped on 6 trucks, bombing Syria-Iraq border

Air Strike on Iranian Militia Trucks: A convoy of Iranian trucks has been bombed on the Syria-Iraq border. Iranian commanders have also been targeted . Aircraft struck Iranian militia trucks: This is the second major attack on Iran within 24 hours. Air strikes have been carried out on a convoy of Iranian trucks. There are reports of trucks being bombed on the Syria-Iraq border. According to the information, bombs have been dropped from the plane on 6 trucks of Iran. Earlier on Sunday, there was a drone attack on the military base in the iranian city of Isfahan .

Read full story

UK PM Rishi Sunak sacked conservative party chairman after probe into tax fraud

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sacked Conservative Party chairman Nadim Zahavi after an investigation into tax evasion. However, Zahavi had said that he has paid the dues, no tax evasion has been done, it was a negligence .

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of her

The man was reportedly playing with a gun when the gun opened fire and hit his girlfriend standing in front of her in the chest. The police have taken the man into custody and his interrogation is going on .

Read full story
12 comments
Illinois State

Man breaks down after fight with girlfriend, goes to bedroom with gasoline and sets him on fire

The man had such a quarrel with his girlfriend that the man got angry and went to the garage without thinking anything and picked up gasoline from there and brought it to the bedroom .

Read full story
95 comments

Ukraine eyeing ATACMS high-tech missile, Zelensky makes this demand after tank

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has started a new demand from the US after acquiring tanks from western countries. Zelensky has said that Ukraine needs a long-range missile to fight Russia. Therefore, the US should give its ATACMS missile to Ukraine. Its range is 297 kilometers .

Read full story
64 comments

Donald Trump launches election campaign, says work to make America great is still incomplete

The US presidential election is scheduled to be held in November 2024. But Donald Trump has already geared up. He has started a political campaign. Trump said in New Hampshire and South Carolina that the work of making America great is still incomplete and we all have to get it done together .

Read full story
51 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firing

Three people have been killed and four people have been seriously injured in indiscriminate firing in California, USA, according to the police, the people who died in the firing have not been identified yet. While the injured are undergoing treatment.

Read full story
51 comments

Iaf's Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 fighter jets crash in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, one pilot killed

A major accident took place in Morena, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning. In which two fighter aircraft of the Air Force Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 crashed. As soon as the information was received, the relief team has reached the spot and has started further action. According to defence sources, both the aircraft had taken off from Gwalior airbase in Madhya Pradesh, where the exercise was going on. The Defense Minister has talked to the Air Force Chief about this accident.

Read full story

Lacey Fletcher: Girl clinging to sofa for 12 years, police also tremble after seeing the corpse

Can someone kill their own child? That too just because he is suffering from a serious illness. But in 2022, police in Louisiana, USA, arrested a similar couple who gradually killed their own daughter. When the police found the girl's body, they also got goosebumps. Because her condition was made such by the couple that anyone's soul would tremble.

Read full story

India successfully test fires dangerous hypersonic wepon off Odisha coast, its speed 12 thousand kmph

DRDO has tested India's dangerous weapon. The testing was done on Friday i.e. 27 January 2023 on the coast of Odisha. This test is of a hypersonic weapon. This is called HSTDV. Let's know how much the strength of the army will increase with this weapon of India.

Read full story
290 comments

China's economy is at half the gdp growth rate of India, the lowest in 48 years

According to China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the country's annual GDP growth has fallen to 3 percent, far below the official target of 5.5% in 2022. This sluggish economic pace of China can give rise to the economic slowdown around the world .

Read full story

Is the earth's interior changing, what does it mean, and what can be the impact on us

A research paper was recently published in the famous journal Nature Geoscience, in which the change in the motion of the earth's core has been described. That report made a lot of headlines. Some geoscientists believe that the Earth's core has stopped rotating, while some have described this interpretation as misleading.

Read full story
4 comments

Russia hits out at Ukraine over military aid, 11 killed

At least 11 people were killed and 11 others injured on Thursday after Russian attacks in Ukraine. The Ukraine Emergency Service said that eleven people were killed and eleven injured in the Russian attack .

Read full story
5 comments

After Google, Microsoft, SAP will now be laid off, 3,000 at risk

SAP said on Thursday it plans to cut 3,000 jobs, or 2.5 percent of its global workforce. The company also said it would consider selling the rest of its stake in Qualtrics. Tech giant SAP said on Thursday it plans to cut 3,000 jobs, or 2.5 per cent of its global workforce. The company also said it would consider selling the rest of its stake in Qualtrics. The German software company has said that it is going to cut costs and focus on its cloud business .

Read full story
1 comments

In front of the police, a man tore the Quran in this country! Anger among Muslim countries

Many Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, have strongly objected to the tearing of copies of the Quran in the Netherlands. In the Netherlands, the leader of an anti-Islamic far-right organization started tearing copies of the Quran in front of parliament. The police kept watching the incident but did not take any action against the man.

Read full story
163 comments

Was Nero really playing the flute when he saw the burning Rome? The story of the eccentric king is full of mysteries

King Nero of Rome takes the name of India a lot. On seeing the people lying in lethargy, they say with a smile - when Rome was burning, Nero was playing the flute. It is said that Nero himself had set the fire. But was Rome really burnt? And what was the king doing then?

Read full story

Us, Germany agree to give tanks to Ukraine as russia receives threats

For several days, Ukraine had been demanding Germany's latest Leopard-2 tank. Now such information is coming out that Germany has agreed to give 14 Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine. Along with this, there are also reports of giving 30 Abram M-1 tanks from America .

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy