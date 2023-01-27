Canadian spiritual leader caught hold of him and said that the soul provoked him to have relation.

Photo by BBC

A spiritual leader in Canada has been accused of sexually harassing his female followers. Police in Edmonton arrested 63-year-old John de Ruiter on Saturday in four cases. Ruiter is counted as Canada's wealthiest spiritual leader .

Female followers lured in the name of spiritual knowledge

John D. Ruiter built relationships with several female followers between 2017 and 2020. For this, he resorted to spiritual enlightenment.

According to the police, "The accused told some female members of his follower group that he was instigated by a spirit to engage in sexual activity with them. "

De Ruiter told women that doing so would help them gain "spiritual enlightenment .

The number of women who are victims of spiritual leaders may increase

Police officials say that the arrest has been made on the basis of allegations of only a few women. It seems that the number of victims in this case may be even higher. We have encouraged them to come forward and file a complaint .

De Ruiter doesn't consider himself a criminal

De Ruiter does not consider himself a criminal of any kind. However, her assistants have not yet commented on the matter. But a spokesman, Zaba Walker, told the BBC that De Ruiter "intends to vigorously counter these allegations in a court of law." "

Two years ago, a Chinese-Canadian actor was accused of rape.

2 years ago, the case of Chinese-Canadian actor and singer Chris Wu took a turn very quickly. In June 2021, an alleged victim accused him of rape. Since then, at least 24 women have accused Wu of sexual misconduct .

The talk started with Chris Wu being accused of rape, but his case also sparked a debate on the issue of 'sexual consent' in China. In November 2022, Chris Wu was sentenced to 13 years in prison in several rape cases in China .