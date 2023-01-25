In front of the police, a man tore the Quran in this country! Anger among Muslim countries

Many Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, have strongly objected to the tearing of copies of the Quran in the Netherlands. In the Netherlands, the leader of an anti-Islamic far-right organization started tearing copies of the Quran in front of parliament. The police kept watching the incident but did not take any action against the man.

The case of burning a copy of the Quran in Sweden had not even cooled down yet that the case of tearing the Quran has come to light in the Netherlands. In the Netherlands, a man tore pages of the Quran in front of the Dutch Parliament in the presence of police and threw them to the ground. After this, the man was also seen crushing the pages lying on the ground with his feet. The Muslim country Saudi Arabia has issued a statement and strongly objected to this incident in the Netherlands.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry has issued a statement condemning and condemning the tearing of a copy of the Quran in the Netherlands by the leader of a German ultra-right anti-Islam group .

The man who tore the copy of the Quran is said to be Edwin Wagensveld, who heads the Dutch chapter of the far-right German organization Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamization of the Occident (Pegida). Pegida is a far-right political movement against Islam in Europe.

A video of Edwin tearing the Quran has gone viral on social media in which he walks in front of the Dutch Parliament and starts tearing the pages of the Quran in the presence of the camera. He is seen standing on the Quran and tearing another book of the Quran .

Regarding this, the Saudi Ministry said, "Such a despicable act provokes the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world. We insist on spreading the values of dialogue, tolerance and co-existence and rejecting hate-extremism," he said.

The UAE Foreign Ministry also issued a statement on Tuesday condemning it. "The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) disclaims such violations. The ministry stressed on the need to respect religious symbols and avoid polarisation at a time when the world must work together to spread the values of tolerance and co-existence and reject hatred, extremism .

Muslim countries Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have also condemned the incident. Turkey also protested the incident and summoned the Dutch ambassador to express its displeasure.