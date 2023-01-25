Was Nero really playing the flute when he saw the burning Rome? The story of the eccentric king is full of mysteries

Photo by Getty image

King Nero of Rome takes the name of India a lot. On seeing the people lying in lethargy, they say with a smile - when Rome was burning, Nero was playing the flute. It is said that Nero himself had set the fire. But was Rome really burnt? And what was the king doing then?

The Roman Empire, which began with the beginning of the 8th century BC, quickly began to grow. Its borders spread from Spain to Syria in the east and Britain in the north. Then it came to be called the most powerful and rich empire in the world. It was also said that Rome was not built by humans, but by the gods of war. From martial arts to beautiful buildings and dance-music, its name also came to be taken. But Nero, a ruler of this Rome, is known for his whims.

Nero was sixteen years old when he gained the throne

It was 54 AD. Kishore Nero's mother, Agrippina, hatched all the conspiracies and got him to the throne. Even after becoming king, Agrippina remained the principal advisor to her son. So far it was fine, but the difficulty was that the past childhood had made Nero a sadist amidst conspiracies in the palace. He enjoyed hurting people. In this cruelty, Nero killed his mother.

Accused of killing his own mother

Ancient historians have talked about this very openly. Tacitus and Cassius Dio said that Fed up with his mother's instructions and decisions, Nero started trying to kill his mother in the fifth year of sitting on the throne. Many attempts failed, but eventually the mother fell into the hands of the executioners and the sword was killed. Historians also say that Nero's mother herself had become so cruel in the craze of ruling such a large empire that she had a relationship with her own teenage son. In this anger, he conspired to kill his mother. By the way, many historians have denied this .

Focused on the entertainment of the army and the people

Later, Nero also killed his two wives one after the other. But after the murder of the second wife Popia, the king started getting upset. Earlier, whatever he did inside the palace, he paid full attention to Rome. He thought of entertainment for those tired of war. It was a different thinking at that time. The credit for the beginning of the circus goes to Rome. Increased focus on song-music. Nero himself loves music very much. He also used to play while playing a special kind of instrument .

Rome was burning, but...

In 64 AD, there was a fierce fire in Rome, which was controlled after 6 days. According to the Roman historian Tacitus, half of the Romans were homeless then. Many people also lost their lives. Even a large part of Nero's palace was burnt down. Nero had done the copy arbitrarily by then. Opponents secretly spread rumors in the people that the king himself set fire so that he could create a new kingdom according to his choice. He had no other way to break down old houses. Later it was said that Nero was playing the flute after seeing the burning city.

Roman historians of the second-third centuries consider this wrong.

There are two reasons for this. First, at least there was no instrument like the flute in Rome at that time. Yes, there was definitely an instrument called Chitara. This instrument, which looks like a harp, was very dear to Nero and he would often play it. But not the flute.

At the time of the fire, Nero was not taking medical treatment in Rome, but at a place called Antium. As soon as the news of the incident came, he immediately came out and saved all the efforts to save the burning Rome. He even opened a majestic garden and a part of his palace for the homeless.

committed suicide

Whatever the truth, except for the early stages, Nero was known to his people as a cruel and eccentric king. Almost 4 years after the fire incident, the ministers waged a war against their own king. Orders were issued to 'kill Nero wherever he appeared'. Eventually, a lover of song and music, but Jhakki Raja stabbed himself in the neck.

Caligula was even ahead of Nero

Along with splendor, Rome is also remembered for luxury. Apart from Nero, many other Roman rulers were very lazy and eccentric. One of them was caligula. Its dictatorship was so fierce that it is also called The Mad Emperor. Caligula's real name was Julius Caesar Germanicus. Kaligula was his childhood name, which means small shoes. This name was given by Caesar's general to his master's son.

Kaligula, who was king of Rome between 12 and 41 AD, is said to have not related any woman of the royal family to another royal family. He feared that the offspring born out of it would commit murder for the throne.

This king would get angry at the talk and he used to kill anyone standing in front of him. It is believed that he killed all his friends so that their royalty would not be overshadowed by his ruler. Due to Caligula's craze, his army was no less disturbed. Once he asked his army to go to Gaul, part of Western Europe, so that they could collect oysters from the sea.

This incident became the last nail on his whims. Within four months, Caligula and his wife and daughter were also killed.