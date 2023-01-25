Us, Germany agree to give tanks to Ukraine as russia receives threats

For several days, Ukraine had been demanding Germany's latest Leopard-2 tank. Now such information is coming out that Germany has agreed to give 14 Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine. Along with this, there are also reports of giving 30 Abram M-1 tanks from America .

The Russia-Ukraine war, which has been going on for the last about a year, can reach a more dangerous turn. Despite Russia's opposition, Germany as well as the UNITED States have agreed to give Ukraine their modern tanks. Ukraine has long been demanding its latest Leopard 2 tank from Germany. But Germany was silent on this decision.

Now such information is coming out that the Chancellor of Germany has agreed to give the tank and can announce it soon. Germany will currently give Ukraine 14 Leopard-2 tanks. In the midst of this information, Russia has suffered another major setback. The US has also agreed to give its Abram M-1 tank to Ukraine. US President Joe Biden can announce it. The US will currently give 30 Abram M-1 tanks to Ukraine.

In fact, Ukraine has long wanted to get state-of-the-art tanks, so that it can compete with the Russian army and recapture its territories. Along with the Made in Germany Leopard-2 tank, America's Abram M-1 tank is considered to be a very state-of-the-art tank.

Earlier it was also revealed that Poland may give its Leopard-2 tank to Ukraine. But even in this situation, he had to get Germany's approval for this. It is not clear whether the tanks will be sent from Germany or Poland .

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday that he was waiting for Germany's approval to send tanks to Ukraine. He also said that if the approval is not received, he will send another tank to Ukraine. Meanwhile, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell had said that Germany would not stop the export of tanks.

The German-made Leopard-2 tank is used in more than 20 countries around the world, of which more than a dozen are NATO members .

Why leopard-2 tank so special?

Leopard-2 tank has been built by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann of Germany. The company claims that it is one of the most dangerous battle tanks in the world. It is also claimed that the capacity of this tank remains intact for about fifty years.

The weight of this tank is 55 tons. It can seat four young men. The range of this tank is about 450 kilometers. This tank can run at a speed of 70 kilometers per hour.

So far, four variants have come. Its first variant came into service in 1979. There is a 120 mm smooth bore gun. It has a digital fire control system.

This tank is 11 meters long and 4 meters wide. The special thing about this tank is that even if the return is fired from the enemy, the soldiers sitting inside it remain safe .

Russia threatens Ukraine to pay the price

Russia had threatened to send Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov threatened that the people of Ukraine would have to pay the price.

According to media reports, Peskov threatened that the nervousness of the Western alliance was increasing. And if they send weapons directly or indirectly to Ukraine, then they will be responsible for what will happen .