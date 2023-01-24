Three shootings in THREE days in US, 20 killed

Photo by Pixel

Us President Joe Biden ordered the flag to fly at half-mast after the mass shooting incident in California two days ago. Biden was saddened by that firing incident. But despite this, incidents of firing have now been reported in two cities of America. One of these cities, Iowa, and the other city, Hoff Moon, were saddened by the accident. But despite this, incidents of firing have now been reported in two cities of America. One of them is Iowa and the other is Hoff Moon Bay. Nine people have died in both incidents .

America is suffering badly for not reining in gun culture. Every day, such incidents of shooting keep coming up, in which people have to lose their lives. Attackers sometimes target schools, sometimes clubs, sometimes parks, sometimes public gatherings and innocent people are killed unnecessarily.

Within the last 3 days, 3 incidents of mass shooting have been reported in America. Of these, 20 innocent people lost their lives. Two students were among those killed. A large population of America is badly frightened due to these incidents. People's anger against gun culture has also come to the fore many times, but there is a section in America that considers gun culture to be a part of American culture and is not in favor of banning it while advocating for the common man to keep guns. Let's first know about 3 recent incidents .

The first incident took place at around 10 pm on Saturday night according to American time. In The City of Monterey Park, California, a group of people gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year. People were busy in the program when suddenly the attacker reached here and started firing indiscriminately. A large number of people were present on the spot at the time of the incident. So about 16 people were shot in the firing. 10 people died shortly after and one person later died during treatment. That is, a total of 11 people lost their lives in this firing incident.

California police were searching for the attacker when someone gave them a tip-off. The caller said that a suspicious van has been parked on the side of the road for a long time. As soon as the information was received, a police team reached the van. Before the police could open the door of the van, there was a sudden sound of firing from inside the van. The suspected attacker was later identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran .

The second incident took place on Monday at a school in the US city of Iowa. In this firing incident, two students were killed, while a teacher is seriously injured. The sheriff's office said the shooting took place during an event at Des Moines School. Here at one o'clock in the afternoon, emergency staff was called to the school. The authorities found 2 students seriously injured, they were immediately given CPR. Both the students succumbed to their injuries at the hospital .

The third case was reported in the city of Hoff Moon Bay, California. Here on Monday, an attacker suddenly started firing on many people simultaneously and killed 7 people. As soon as the county sheriff's office was informed about the incident, a police team immediately reached the spot. The attacker was arrested shortly afterwards. Half Moon Bay is located about 28 miles south of San Francisco .

1.5 million people killed in 49 years

Millions of Americans have had to pay the price of gun culture by giving their lives. According to media reports, from 1968 to 2017, 1.5 million people died in shootings in the US. This is more than the number of soldiers killed in any war fought since America's independence. In the year 2020 alone, 45 thousand people died due to mass shooting. According to research by a Sweden-based research institute, there are more than 120 weapons per 100 citizens in the US. There hnas been a demand from time to time to stop gun culture in America .