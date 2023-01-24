Monterey Park, CA

Three shootings in THREE days in US, 20 killed

Sikara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dxkse_0kP1v2p600
Photo byPixel

Us President Joe Biden ordered the flag to fly at half-mast after the mass shooting incident in California two days ago. Biden was saddened by that firing incident. But despite this, incidents of firing have now been reported in two cities of America. One of these cities, Iowa, and the other city, Hoff Moon, were saddened by the accident. But despite this, incidents of firing have now been reported in two cities of America. One of them is Iowa and the other is Hoff Moon Bay. Nine people have died in both incidents .

America is suffering badly for not reining in gun culture. Every day, such incidents of shooting keep coming up, in which people have to lose their lives. Attackers sometimes target schools, sometimes clubs, sometimes parks, sometimes public gatherings and innocent people are killed unnecessarily.

Within the last 3 days, 3 incidents of mass shooting have been reported in America. Of these, 20 innocent people lost their lives. Two students were among those killed. A large population of America is badly frightened due to these incidents. People's anger against gun culture has also come to the fore many times, but there is a section in America that considers gun culture to be a part of American culture and is not in favor of banning it while advocating for the common man to keep guns. Let's first know about 3 recent incidents .

The first incident took place at around 10 pm on Saturday night according to American time. In The City of Monterey Park, California, a group of people gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year. People were busy in the program when suddenly the attacker reached here and started firing indiscriminately. A large number of people were present on the spot at the time of the incident. So about 16 people were shot in the firing. 10 people died shortly after and one person later died during treatment. That is, a total of 11 people lost their lives in this firing incident. 

California police were searching for the attacker when someone gave them a tip-off. The caller said that a suspicious van has been parked on the side of the road for a long time. As soon as the information was received, a police team reached the van. Before the police could open the door of the van, there was a sudden sound of firing from inside the van. The suspected attacker was later identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran .

The second incident took place on Monday at a school in the US city of Iowa. In this firing incident, two students were killed, while a teacher is seriously injured. The sheriff's office said the shooting took place during an event at Des Moines School. Here at one o'clock in the afternoon, emergency staff was called to the school. The authorities found 2 students seriously injured, they were immediately given CPR. Both the students succumbed to their injuries at the hospital .

The third case was reported in the city of Hoff Moon Bay, California. Here on Monday, an attacker suddenly started firing on many people simultaneously and killed 7 people. As soon as the county sheriff's office was informed about the incident, a police team immediately reached the spot. The attacker was arrested shortly afterwards. Half Moon Bay is located about 28 miles south of San Francisco .

1.5 million people killed in 49 years

Millions of Americans have had to pay the price of gun culture by giving their lives. According to media reports, from 1968 to 2017, 1.5 million people died in shootings in the US. This is more than the number of soldiers killed in any war fought since America's independence. In the year 2020 alone, 45 thousand people died due to mass shooting. According to research by a Sweden-based research institute, there are more than 120 weapons per 100 citizens in the US. There hnas been a demand from time to time to stop gun culture in America .

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Usflag# Gunculture# Firing# Los Angeles shooting# Massage

Comments / 5

Published by

Sikara provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, money earnings news, horoscope and entertainment.

Oxon Hill, MD
2K followers

More from Sikara

UK PM Rishi Sunak sacked conservative party chairman after probe into tax fraud

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sacked Conservative Party chairman Nadim Zahavi after an investigation into tax evasion. However, Zahavi had said that he has paid the dues, no tax evasion has been done, it was a negligence .

Read full story
Illinois State

Man breaks down after fight with girlfriend, goes to bedroom with gasoline and sets him on fire

The man had such a quarrel with his girlfriend that the man got angry and went to the garage without thinking anything and picked up gasoline from there and brought it to the bedroom .

Read full story
42 comments

Ukraine eyeing ATACMS high-tech missile, Zelensky makes this demand after tank

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has started a new demand from the US after acquiring tanks from western countries. Zelensky has said that Ukraine needs a long-range missile to fight Russia. Therefore, the US should give its ATACMS missile to Ukraine. Its range is 297 kilometers .

Read full story
23 comments

Donald Trump launches election campaign, says work to make America great is still incomplete

The US presidential election is scheduled to be held in November 2024. But Donald Trump has already geared up. He has started a political campaign. Trump said in New Hampshire and South Carolina that the work of making America great is still incomplete and we all have to get it done together .

Read full story
23 comments

There will be a fierce war between the US and China, the Air Force General said - prepare to hit the head

Minihan said the main goal should be to defeat China. "I hope I'm wrong, but my conscience says that in 2025 we (US-China) will be a fight . US-China War: Relations between the US and China have been strained for the last few years. Both countries are against each other's ideology on many issues including Taiwan, South China Sea. Meanwhile, the senior general of the US Air Force has claimed that there may be a fierce war between the two countries in the year 2025. Four-star U.S. General Mike Minihan has said the war will be over Taiwan and urged its commanders to push their units to achieve maximum combat readiness this year. In this regard, he wrote an internal memo, which first surfaced on social media and later the Pentagon confirmed its authenticity. The memo showed that he has asked command personnel to prepare for head-to-head targeting .

Read full story
981 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firing

Three people have been killed and four people have been seriously injured in indiscriminate firing in California, USA, according to the police, the people who died in the firing have not been identified yet. While the injured are undergoing treatment.

Read full story
47 comments

Iaf's Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 fighter jets crash in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, one pilot killed

A major accident took place in Morena, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning. In which two fighter aircraft of the Air Force Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 crashed. As soon as the information was received, the relief team has reached the spot and has started further action. According to defence sources, both the aircraft had taken off from Gwalior airbase in Madhya Pradesh, where the exercise was going on. The Defense Minister has talked to the Air Force Chief about this accident.

Read full story

Lacey Fletcher: Girl clinging to sofa for 12 years, police also tremble after seeing the corpse

Can someone kill their own child? That too just because he is suffering from a serious illness. But in 2022, police in Louisiana, USA, arrested a similar couple who gradually killed their own daughter. When the police found the girl's body, they also got goosebumps. Because her condition was made such by the couple that anyone's soul would tremble.

Read full story

social media : Biden government plans to ban TikTok

In 2020, then-President Donald Trump announced a ban on TikTok to prevent new users from downloading it. But he lost a court battle, after which the work went on the cold . Us preparing to ban Chinese app TikTok: America has made up its mind to ban China's popular social media app TikTok. According to the report, the US government's House Foreign Affairs Committee is planning to hold a vote next month to prevent the use of this app. The committee gave information in this regard on Friday.

Read full story
48 comments

India successfully test fires dangerous hypersonic wepon off Odisha coast, its speed 12 thousand kmph

DRDO has tested India's dangerous weapon. The testing was done on Friday i.e. 27 January 2023 on the coast of Odisha. This test is of a hypersonic weapon. This is called HSTDV. Let's know how much the strength of the army will increase with this weapon of India.

Read full story
257 comments

China's economy is at half the gdp growth rate of India, the lowest in 48 years

According to China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the country's annual GDP growth has fallen to 3 percent, far below the official target of 5.5% in 2022. This sluggish economic pace of China can give rise to the economic slowdown around the world .

Read full story

Is the earth's interior changing, what does it mean, and what can be the impact on us

A research paper was recently published in the famous journal Nature Geoscience, in which the change in the motion of the earth's core has been described. That report made a lot of headlines. Some geoscientists believe that the Earth's core has stopped rotating, while some have described this interpretation as misleading.

Read full story
3 comments

Russia hits out at Ukraine over military aid, 11 killed

At least 11 people were killed and 11 others injured on Thursday after Russian attacks in Ukraine. The Ukraine Emergency Service said that eleven people were killed and eleven injured in the Russian attack .

Read full story
3 comments

Canadian spiritual leader caught hold of him and said that the soul provoked him to have relation.

A spiritual leader in Canada has been accused of sexually harassing his female followers. Police in Edmonton arrested 63-year-old John de Ruiter on Saturday in four cases. Ruiter is counted as Canada's wealthiest spiritual leader .

Read full story

After Google, Microsoft, SAP will now be laid off, 3,000 at risk

SAP said on Thursday it plans to cut 3,000 jobs, or 2.5 percent of its global workforce. The company also said it would consider selling the rest of its stake in Qualtrics. Tech giant SAP said on Thursday it plans to cut 3,000 jobs, or 2.5 per cent of its global workforce. The company also said it would consider selling the rest of its stake in Qualtrics. The German software company has said that it is going to cut costs and focus on its cloud business .

Read full story
1 comments

In front of the police, a man tore the Quran in this country! Anger among Muslim countries

Many Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, have strongly objected to the tearing of copies of the Quran in the Netherlands. In the Netherlands, the leader of an anti-Islamic far-right organization started tearing copies of the Quran in front of parliament. The police kept watching the incident but did not take any action against the man.

Read full story
163 comments

Was Nero really playing the flute when he saw the burning Rome? The story of the eccentric king is full of mysteries

King Nero of Rome takes the name of India a lot. On seeing the people lying in lethargy, they say with a smile - when Rome was burning, Nero was playing the flute. It is said that Nero himself had set the fire. But was Rome really burnt? And what was the king doing then?

Read full story

Us, Germany agree to give tanks to Ukraine as russia receives threats

For several days, Ukraine had been demanding Germany's latest Leopard-2 tank. Now such information is coming out that Germany has agreed to give 14 Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine. Along with this, there are also reports of giving 30 Abram M-1 tanks from America .

Read full story

'Independent investigation against BBC documentary', petition filed in UK

A day after a British MP described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "one of the most powerful persons on earth", a petition has now been filed against the BBC in the UK. The online petition has demanded an independent BBC inquiry into the documentary against PM Modi. The petition had called for an independent inquiry against the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), calling the documentary a "serious violation".

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy