Sweden Slams World's 1.5 Billion Muslims For Burning Quran

Sikara

In Sweden, a right-wing leader set fire to a copy of the Holy Quran. At that time, the leader was protesting against Turkey in front of the Turkish Embassy. During this time, he carried out this act. This incident of Sweden caused a stir all over the world. After which all Muslim countries including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia have reacted strongly.

Many Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, have reacted strongly to the burning of Islam's holy book Quran in Sweden. In fact, on Saturday, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the right-wing Strum Chair party in Sweden, set fire to the Quran outside the Turkish embassy amid ongoing tensions with Turkey over NATO membership. Surprisingly, he also got permission from the government to set fire to the copy of the Quran during the protest. 

Turkey reacted strongly to the incident of burning the Quran outside the embassy. Turkey's Foreign Ministry said that burning the Holy Quran under the guise of freedom of expression is a satanic act. Turkey further said that allowing Muslims to commit this act that targets Muslims and disrespects the sacred values of Islam in the name of "freedom of expression" is not acceptable under any circumstances

'Don't hurt the sentiments of 150 crore Muslims'

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has reacted strongly to this controversial incident in Sweden. Shehbaz Sharif has said that no words are enough to condemn the desecration of the Holy Quran by a right-wing extremist in Sweden. Shehbaz Sharif further said that the religious sentiments of 150 crore Muslims around the world cannot be hurt under the guise of freedom of expression. 

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry has reacted strongly to the incident of burning a copy of the Quran in Sweden. On behalf of Saudi Arabia, it was said that the Kingdom completely rejects such hatred and extremism.

UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) also strongly condemned the incident of burning the Quran in Sweden. The UAE reiterated its stand on the incident, which gave up hate speech and violence. At the same time, he talked about respecting religious symbols on behalf of the UAE and protecting against hatred created through sacrilege of religions. 

Oman

There was also a strong reaction from the Gulf country Oman regarding the burning of the Quran. Oman called it an act of inciting the sentiments of Muslims and promoting violence and hatred. Oman also stressed the need for international efforts in such cases, so that all this can be reduced.

Kuwait

Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah strongly condemned the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Taliban

The Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan's interim Taliban government also condemned the burning of the Holy Quran. The Taliban government urged the Swedish government not to allow such people to commit such provocative acts against the religion of Islam or Muslims in the future. 

Iran 

Iran also condemned this incident in Sweden. Iran described it as an incident of violence and hatred against Muslims. Iran said that some European countries allow extremists and hateful elements to spread hatred against Islamic values under the guise of expression.

Morocco

Morocco expressed strong displeasure over this incident. Morocco said it was "shocked" by the Swedish government's permission to burn the Holy Quran. "This hateful act inciting more than 1 billion Muslims can spark anger and hatred against religions and peoples .

Why Sweden's leader burned a copy of the Holy Quran

Actually, Sweden wants to become a member of the US-dominated NATO organization, but Turkey, already a member of the organization, is against it. Right-wing leaders and activists are protesting against Turkey in Sweden's capital Stockholm due to the lack of Turkey's side. On Saturday, rasmus, the leader in the protest, set fire to the holy book Quran outside the Turkish embassy. 

