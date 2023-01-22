US Army Strike ; US Military Kills 30 Al-Shabaab Fighters In Somalia

Photo by ANI

This is not the first time the US has attacked al-Shabaab targets in Somalia. The US has attacked its bases several times before, killing many al-Shabaab fighters .

The US military launched a major attack in Somalia on Friday. At least 30 al-Shabaab fighters were killed in this attack. The attack took place in Galkad, central Somalia. The US Africa Command said the attack took place when fighting was underway between Somalia's military and al Shabaab fighters. At least 30 al Shabaab fighters were killed in the attack .

The US Africa Command further said that the attack took place near Galkad, 162 miles northeast of Somalia's capital Mogadishu. No civilian was killed or injured in the attack. The US army has carried out a self-defense strike in support of Somalia's National Army. Somali troops were fighting more than 100 al-Shabaab fighters. Explain that Al Shabaab is associated with the terrorist organization Al Qaeda .

Us supports Somalia

According to the defense official, no US forces were present on the ground at the time of the air strike. The US has always supported the Somali government since President Joe Biden approved a Pentagon request to redeploy US troops in the region in an effort to counter the terrorist group in May 2022. In 2020, Donald Trump called his troops from Somalia.

The US has carried out several attacks in this area before.

"Somalia remains the center of stability and security throughout East Africa. Us Africa Command forces will continue to support Somalia to defeat al-Shabaab and al-Qaeda. According to the CNN report, in recent months, the US military has carried out several attacks in the region. Dozens of al-Shabaab fighters have been killed in this attack .

In October last year, the US military carried out an attack about 135 miles northwest of Mogadishu, killing two al-Shabaab members. In November, 17 al-Shabaab fighters were killed in an attack about 177 miles northeast of Mogadishu. At the end of December, six al-Shabaab militants were killed in an attack near the town of Cadel, about 150 miles northeast of the capital .