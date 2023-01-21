Russia and Singapore have spoken to western countries, exporting Russian petroleum to the world with a new technique

Photo by Pixel

Since Russia's attack on Ukraine, western countries have imposed many types of sanctions on Russia. Important among them is the ban on the import of Russian oil. By banning the import of Russian petroleum, the Western countries wanted to break Russia's economic backbone, but Russia has removed that ban and has started exporting its petroleum products to countries around the world through a new trick.

According to a Bloomberg report, the demand for oil storage tanks in Singapore is increasing. This is an indication that Russian fuel is being imported there, put into other tanks and re-exported globally.

According to an executive officer of tank operators and an advisor advising traders in this matter, cheap oil shipments coming from Russia and mixing in tanks are making more profits to the oil traders based in Singapore, so the tank space of the city is being taken away. He said the process could boost the cargo business in the region.

Singapore has not banned imports of Russian oil or petroleum products. However, after the Ukraine - Russia war began, this island country forbade its financial institutions to conduct economic transactions or dealings with Russian goods and Russian companies. When asked about the current circumstances and imports of Russian oil, Singapore's government agencies did not make any additional comment and cited old statements on sanctions and price cap policy.

However, the management and trade of Russian fuels remains a sensitive issue in the region. Some buyers do not want to come forward while shopping for cargo. Meanwhile, Russian crude oil and fuel supplies have increased in Asia and the Middle East countries.

Similar shipments have increasingly paved the way for blending and redistribution centres in the UAE such as Singapore and Fujairah, where petroleum products can be co-mixed, re-packaged and re-exported globally .