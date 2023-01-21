Now search WhatsApp messages according to the date, new feature has come

Photo by Pixel

An amazing feature has come on WhatsApp, which will make it easier to find old messages. Actually, WhatsApp has rolled out its latest fully stable update for iPhone users. The update is available on the Apple App Store for iOS users and lets you search for date-wise messages. The new update also allows users to drag and drop photos, videos and documents from other apps in the messaging app and share them with other WhatsApp users in chat messages. The update has started reaching some iPhone users and is expected to roll out to all users soon.

WhatsApp users on iOS were previously limited to finding messages with keywords, but it seems so. That has changed with the introduction of the search-by-date feature on WhatsApp for iOS. The search-by-date feature appears as a scrollable menu inside the messaging window that allows users to set the date, month, and year they want to see.

The new update also retains the introductions made in the previous update, including the ability for users to hide their online status and a shortcut to send messages to themselves, opening a chat window at the top of the user's chat list.

However, it seems that the newly introduced WhatsApp update is currently visible in the App Store of some select users. Therefore, a wider rollout can be expected in the coming days