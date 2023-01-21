Russia Ukraine War: Experiments for US-UK,Testing of new wepons is being done ,during war

Photo by Sikara news

The Russia-Ukraine war has now reached a new turn. In this war, Ukraine has become a testing lab for the US, Europe and allies, where they are testing the use of their weapons to see how effective they are. There are actually as many weapons as there are. They have never been used in war before. In this sense Ukraine has become a weapons lab.

Jim Hymes, a member of the US House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee, says that a book can also be written on what has been learned in Ukraine. A military official said that Ukraine's war for the US military is going to give tremendous data regarding the use of its weapons.

Ukraine offers solutions for flaws

St. Jones, director of the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, says the US is closely watching the Russo-Ukrainian war in terms of the broader lessons of the 21st century war between the two modern countries. Western countries have noted flaws in weapons. At the same time, Ukraine has offered cheap and effective solutions to these flaws .

British think tank says switchblade drones proved weak

Switchblade 300 drones delivered to Ukraine and missile systems targeting enemy radars were used directly on the battlefield for the first time. According to the British thinktank, both have proved weak on the battlefield. Light weight M142 multiple rocket launchers have been extremely effective for Ukraine. Ordinary pickup trucks have been converted into mobile missile launchers.

Ukrainians shoot down Russian drones from smart phones, also created an app

Ukraine has developed an app to accurately target with weapons from the US and western countries. This targeting tool has been created with the help of smart phones. The army is quietly shooting down Russian drones using extensively. 3D printers are preparing spare parts that are repairing heavy equipment on the battlefield itself .