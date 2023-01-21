Brazilian footballer Danny Alves arrested for rape, Spanish woman alleges she won Tokyo Olympics gold

Brazil's Tokyo Olympics gold-winning captain Danny Alves has been arrested in a rape case. He was arrested in Spain on Friday. Alves, 39, has been accused of rape by a Spanish woman. The alleged incident took place on December 31 at a nightclub in Barcelona. Alves will now be presented before a judge, who will decide on the charges.

Police have refused to divulge further details of the case. He plays professional football from Mexican club Pumas. Alves has won several Major titles for big clubs such as Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. Under Alves' captaincy, Brazil won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics .

I don't know that woman: Alves

Dani Alves has denied the woman's allegations. "Yes, I was at that place and having fun like everyone else who knows me knows I love dancing. I was dancing without disturbing others. I don't know who that woman is. You get into a bathroom and you don't have to ask who's there. How can I do this to a woman or a girl? '

Have played with Messi

Alves is one of football's most successful players, having won major titles in his long career with several elite clubs including Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

He used to play on the right flank with defender Lionel Messi for Barcelona. The duo won several titles for Barcelona between 2008-2016. Alves was an important part of Spanish club Barcelona's golden years. He won the Champions League 3 times with the Catalan club, in which he returned briefly last season.

Brazil's oldest player to play the World Cup

Dani was part of the Brazilian team that played the Football World Cup in Qatar last year. He also became the oldest Brazilian player to play a World Cup match.

The team is out of QF.

Brazil's performance in the World Cup was nothing special. The team was eliminated after losing in the quarter-finals. Dani has scored 8 goals in 126 matches played for Brazil .

