Putin said – victory in the war will be ours: NATO promised to give weapons to Ukraine

The Russo-Ukraine war that began on 24 February 2022 continues. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin says that victory in the war will be his own. Addressing the Military Factory Workers in St. Petersburg, he said, "Our victory in the war is certain. I have no doubts on this.

"The solidarity of the Russian people in this war, the courage and valour of our soldiers, as well as the work of the military industry sector will lead us to victory in this war," he said. During this, he also encouraged the soldiers and those working in the defense sector. Putin was on a visit to St. Petersburg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet army. Earlier this city was known as Leningrad. 80 years ago, during World War II in 1942, on Hitler's orders, German soldiers reached the door of Leningrad and caused great devastation in this city. But the Russian army had registered its victory over Leningrad .

Nato Secretary General Stoltenberg: Ukraine needs support

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO members would arm Ukraine to face Russia. Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Stoltenberg said, "Ukraine needs weapons and support. If we want a peaceful solution, we must arm Ukraine today. That's the only way to bring peace .

Zelensky wants China's help to stop war

A letter was handed over to the Chinese delegation during the World Economic Forum meeting. The letter was written by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the issue of war with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Zelensky wants China to mediate to stop the war. He has tried to negotiate with Jinping several times since the beginning of the war. They want Jinping to talk to Russian President Putin to stop the war.

China and Russia have had strong relations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited China on February 3 to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Like Russia, China also has objections to the expansion of NATO. China can work together with Russia to undermine the global model of Western democracy. This shows that Russia and China stand together .