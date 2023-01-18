Coronavirus outbreak: 36,000 deaths estimated in a day as coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in China

Photo by Twitter,AFP

Experts have warned that millions of people could return home for the Chinese New Year, which could lead to a surge in Covid cases and deaths .

The havoc of the corona virus in China is not ending or decreasing. A new estimate has revealed that the outbreak of covid-19 in China is going to increase and on January 26, about 36,000 deaths are expected in a day. This also seems to be happening because millions of people are going home for the Chinese New Year. China has recently eased restrictions, after which the outbreak of the epidemic is likely to increase further .

Analytics company Airfinity had earlier estimated two waves of Corona in China, in which the number of deaths in a single day was 25,000, but now this has changed. Festival travel has accelerated the spread of the virus in several new provinces .

Dr Matt Linley, Director of Analytics at Airfinity, said: "We now see the possibility of a larger and longer wave of infections. This will put more burden on health facilities. We forecast that there will be a huge burden on China's healthcare system in the next 15 days and it is likely that many patients may die due to overcrowding in hospitals and lack of care.

60 thousand deaths in a month

China reopened its borders on 8 January after nationwide protests against the Zero Covid policy. China reopened its borders to international travellers after nearly three years. The Lunar New Year Festival began on January 7. China recently admitted that there have been 60,000 deaths from Covid in a month. According to Airfinity's revised estimates, an estimated 62 million cases could come between 13 and 27 January, while 4.8 million Covid cases are likely to be reported in a day .

The Chinese government stopped giving data on COVID-19 cases and deaths in early December. Health experts said the virus has spread at perhaps the fastest pace in the country and millions of people are getting infected every day. It is estimated that 64 percent of the country's population is infected with the virus .