Crude oil: Not Iraq, Saudi Arabia or America, India is buying the most crude oil from this country

The Ukraine-Russia War has affected the economy of many countries. This war has also changed the business of many countries. One of them is India. That is why countries like Iraq and Saudi Arabia in West Asia are no longer the largest suppliers of crude oil to India. Now the place has been taken by Russia. Russia has been India's largest supplier of crude oil in the month of November. This is the second consecutive month when Russia has emerged as the largest supplier of crude oil for India .

Data from Vortexa has revealed

Energy cargo tracker firm Vortexa has revealed this. According to Vortexa, a company that monitors the shipment of energy cargo, Russia has surpassed traditional suppliers like Iraq and Saudi Arabia in terms of crude oil supply to India. It's not a very old thing. Russia accounted for just 0.2 per cent of India's oil imports for the year ended March 31 this year. By November last year, it had increased to more than 20 per cent. Last month, it supplied 9,09,403 barrels (bpd) of crude oil to India every day .

Russia is followed by Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the US.

According to Vortexa, After Russia, Iraq and Saudi Arabia are the only places in supplying crude oil to India. In November, Iraq sent 8,61,461 barrels of oil per day to India and 5,70,922 barrels per day from Saudi Arabia. Then there is the US. Last month, the US exported 4,05,525 barrels of crude oil to India every day. However, india's imports from Russia in November were lower than October in terms of volume. After Russia's attack on Ukraine, western countries have imposed many types of sanctions on it. Since then, India has been continuously buying Russian crude oil at concessional rates .

Ukraine increases imports from Russia after Russia war erupts

According to Vortexa data, India imported only 36,255 barrels of crude oil per day from Russia in December 2021. During this period, 1.05 million barrels per day were imported from Iraq and 9,52,625 barrels per day from Saudi Arabia. There were no imports from Russia over the next two months, but crude oil purchases resumed from Russia in March, shortly after the Ukraine war began in late February. During March 2022, India imported 68,600 bpd of crude oil from Russia. It rose to 2,66,617 bpd the following month and reached 9,42,694 bpd in June. But in June, Iraq was India's largest crude oil supplier with 1.04 million barrels per day .